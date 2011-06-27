2020 Mitsubishi Mirage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Mirage Hatchback
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,591*
Total Cash Price
$20,260
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,237*
Total Cash Price
$15,953
GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,591*
Total Cash Price
$20,260
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,961*
Total Cash Price
$17,548
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,326*
Total Cash Price
$16,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Mirage Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$385
|$822
|$561
|$2,452
|$2,203
|$6,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$870
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,078
|Financing
|$1,090
|$876
|$649
|$405
|$147
|$3,167
|Depreciation
|$7,944
|$1,184
|$1,120
|$1,314
|$1,245
|$12,807
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,205
|$4,912
|$4,425
|$6,332
|$6,717
|$34,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$717
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$3,715
|Maintenance
|$303
|$647
|$442
|$1,931
|$1,735
|$5,058
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$703
|$703
|Taxes & Fees
|$685
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$849
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$511
|$319
|$116
|$2,494
|Depreciation
|$6,255
|$932
|$882
|$1,035
|$980
|$10,084
|Fuel
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,334
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,610
|$3,868
|$3,484
|$4,986
|$5,289
|$27,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Mirage Hatchback GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$385
|$822
|$561
|$2,452
|$2,203
|$6,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$870
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,078
|Financing
|$1,090
|$876
|$649
|$405
|$147
|$3,167
|Depreciation
|$7,944
|$1,184
|$1,120
|$1,314
|$1,245
|$12,807
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,205
|$4,912
|$4,425
|$6,332
|$6,717
|$34,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Mirage Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$4,087
|Maintenance
|$333
|$712
|$486
|$2,124
|$1,909
|$5,564
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$754
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$934
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$351
|$128
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$6,881
|$1,025
|$970
|$1,139
|$1,078
|$11,092
|Fuel
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$4,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,571
|$4,255
|$3,832
|$5,485
|$5,818
|$29,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,864
|Maintenance
|$315
|$673
|$460
|$2,008
|$1,804
|$5,260
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$731
|$731
|Taxes & Fees
|$712
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$883
|Financing
|$892
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$121
|$2,594
|Depreciation
|$6,505
|$969
|$917
|$1,076
|$1,019
|$10,487
|Fuel
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$4,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,994
|$4,023
|$3,623
|$5,185
|$5,501
|$28,326
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
