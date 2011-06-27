Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

dirtyface , 10/26/2002

This little car must have been engineered by the folks in Bavaria. It has withstood the test of time in grand fashion. It received regular service every 3000 miles. Has over 185000 miles and still uses no oil between changes. It's interior has just started to show its age barely. The finish is bright and it is mechanically sound. My wife drove it for ten years and is still not tired of it. We bought a new Kia which sits outside and the '91 Mits is still in the garage. We would sell it but it doesn't cost us anything, and still gets about 42 MPG. I'm impressed, I didn't think it would last but it was well built and well engineered. I will miss it.