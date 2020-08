Used 1991 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS A NICELY KEPT, NICELY LOADED LITTLE CAR! - THESE CARS HAVE EXCELLENT REPUTATIONS, SIMPLE AND EFFICIENT - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - TIMING BELT APPEARS TO BE FINE ON VISUAL INSPECTION - GAS SAVER W/ A 1.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - A VERY STRONG BUY FOR THE MONEY - EXPECT NORMAL WEAR AND TEAR FOR A 20 YEAR OLD CAR - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AY26A2XU026738

Stock: OT4324P8M

Certified Pre-Owned: No