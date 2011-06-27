Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Sedan Consumer Reviews
Gone in 4.4 Seconds
The Lancer Evo RS is a practical four-door sedan. It is not a boring four-door sedan. I wasn't expecting boredom, but I am continually amazed at how much fun the RS is to drive. If I pick the right gear, response is great. Its handling is beyond belief, especially on wet roads. I replaced the Yoko Advans with Eagle F1 GS-D3's at 22,000 miles. Turn-in isn't quite as sharp, but the Evo is now a little less frantic and somewhat more relaxed, with outstanding handling. The RS did not have a radio. I installed an Alpine CD player and rear speakers only. I've owned a series of MR 2's, a 1LE Z28 and an LT4 Corvette. They were all great cars, but the Evo is a step above.
Lemon car
First thing clutch was slipping when I boughted ,Idle keep shut off vehicle motor,rear carbon fiber wings bubble and clear coat chip off,vehicle pulsation when braking and 4 wheels brake calipers leaks brake fluid on red paint calipers, driver seat bottom pad fadding and foam torn,center panel shifter cover fadding, As of until now 10/17/2004 Mitsubishi have not done anything as of replace front brake rotors only and not willing to replace front brake pads since complaint as of April ,2004 Everytime I'm come to Dealer or call the Dealer ask about parts has order yet,they keep giving me run around talk ,I'm think soon that I should call Bob Butter W. of State Florida Attorney .
Incredible performance under $30k
The Evolution competes with vehicles twice its price w/ regard to performance. Specifically, the car's steering feel is unmatched; the vehicle responds immediately to every steering input. Also, grip with the stock Advan tires is exceptional.
Fun to drive and great deal
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is great car in all aspects. It's a quick car with a great suspension. It's a great car for the track. It's lots of fun to drive on the highway, canyon, or the track. It is not the greatest every day car and the exterior looks make everyone think your on your way to see the next "Fast and Furious" movie. The interior is basic and simple, but great for the track. Its suspension does a great job in the canyons and tracks, but provides a VERY bumpy ride on anything but smooth and new road. Its steering is quick, which is great for salom or the track but on the highway can get you into some trouble. If you're not paying attention, you can end up in the next lane. Its acceleration is very quick and you hit top speed of 149 in less than a minute, at the track of course.
Amazing
I have become addicted to this car. This is the actual "Driving Machine". It is a true pleasure to drive. This car has great straight line acceleration and exceptional cornering abilities on wet or dry pavement. It is a true all season vehicle.
