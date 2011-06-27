Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,069
|$67,332
|$70,145
|Clean
|$63,664
|$65,901
|$68,598
|Average
|$60,855
|$63,040
|$65,504
|Rough
|$58,045
|$60,178
|$62,410
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,741
|$46,187
|$51,386
|Clean
|$40,840
|$45,206
|$50,252
|Average
|$39,037
|$43,243
|$47,986
|Rough
|$37,235
|$41,280
|$45,719
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,893
|$36,837
|$40,304
|Clean
|$33,162
|$36,054
|$39,415
|Average
|$31,698
|$34,489
|$37,637
|Rough
|$30,234
|$32,923
|$35,859
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,005
|$39,830
|$43,175
|Clean
|$36,206
|$38,984
|$42,223
|Average
|$34,608
|$37,291
|$40,318
|Rough
|$33,010
|$35,599
|$38,414
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,950
|$40,957
|$44,511
|Clean
|$37,131
|$40,087
|$43,529
|Average
|$35,492
|$38,346
|$41,566
|Rough
|$33,853
|$36,606
|$39,603
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,801
|$47,360
|$52,691
|Clean
|$41,877
|$46,354
|$51,529
|Average
|$40,029
|$44,341
|$49,204
|Rough
|$38,180
|$42,328
|$46,880
Estimated values
2018 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,697
|$34,202
|$37,163
|Clean
|$31,013
|$33,475
|$36,344
|Average
|$29,644
|$32,022
|$34,704
|Rough
|$28,275
|$30,568
|$33,065