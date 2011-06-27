Estimated values
2009 Kia Rondo LX Base 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$4,082
|$4,982
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,757
|$4,586
|Average
|$1,935
|$3,106
|$3,795
|Rough
|$1,512
|$2,455
|$3,004
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,457
|$3,652
|$4,364
|Clean
|$2,255
|$3,361
|$4,018
|Average
|$1,851
|$2,779
|$3,325
|Rough
|$1,446
|$2,196
|$2,632
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,202
|$3,122
|$3,671
|Clean
|$2,020
|$2,873
|$3,379
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,375
|$2,797
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,877
|$2,214
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,139
|$4,263
|$4,935
|Clean
|$2,881
|$3,923
|$4,543
|Average
|$2,364
|$3,243
|$3,760
|Rough
|$1,848
|$2,563
|$2,976
Estimated values
2009 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$4,064
|$4,821
|Clean
|$2,566
|$3,740
|$4,438
|Average
|$2,106
|$3,092
|$3,672
|Rough
|$1,646
|$2,444
|$2,907