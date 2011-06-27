  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Galant
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,257
See Galant Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,257
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)293.4/407.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,257
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,257
210 watts stereo outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,257
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,257
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,257
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Gross weight4180 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length187.8 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Dover White Pearlescent
  • Kalapana Black
  • Titanium Pearlescent
  • Bodega Beige Pearlescent
  • Chrome Blue Pearlescent
  • Sherwood Green Pearlescent
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,257
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,257
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,257
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Galant Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles