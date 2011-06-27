Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Wicked Awesome Eclipse
I purchased a 2006 Eclipse GS Automatic with only 60,000 miles on it just last week. It came equipped with the Rockford Fosgate premium stereo system with subwoofer. I'm in love with this car literally. It's a real head turner. Acceleration is fantastic especially when pulling onto the highway or changing lanes, plenty of power to zoom around. The blue colored dash lights are a wicked cool feature. The bucket seats give it that extra sporty feel. The stereo system doesn't come with an AUX input jack unfortunately but I purchased an OEM Mitsubishi cable online so I will install it myself into the rear of the stereo system. Overall I love this car & wouldn't trade it for anything.
Overall A Good Buy
This is a fun car to drive and a headturner for sure. I have 62K on the car and have had virtually no problems except one big problem. My breaks became spongy after 50K. Since it was past the 5 year warrenty I had to pay for the repairs myself. Bleeding the breaks worked for a few months, then the problem came back. Next, it was thought to be the master cylinder, that was replaced and then the problem came back after a few months. Now all thats left is the booster, which may be faulty. So overall this problem is going to end up costing me over $800. Also outside trim/molding for this car is HORRBle. It was worn out after only 6 1/2 years. Cost to fix? $925
Pure Passion
The exterior style of this vehicle is a stopper, inch for inch, its sleek and impressive lines has on more than I care to count explicit compliments from ladies and strangers on the street. The performance of this machine is so fantastic. When one needs power, there is more than one could hope for in a smaller vehicle. I have an automatic and can burn rubber when I punch it at 25 miles per hour. One minor downside is its blind spot, but the mirrors are well designed to compensate. When one sits in this car and turns on the dynamic sound system, one feels as if one is truly "one" with the vehicle. I love driving on winding, country roads..this baby hugs the pavement.
Dependability
This was the 1st 2006 sold in the Middle TN area and my 2nd Eclipse. I now have 57,000 miles and is still going strong. The original brakes squealed and had to replace with ceramic brakes. It is extremely quick and fun to drive. The sound system is top notch but the display could be a little more sophisticated. The original tires have lasted 57,000 miles and just now need to be replaced. If only the resale value was better.
GT Auto
Hot looking car, very fun to drive. Car is hungry to go fast all the time. The 5 speed auto with sportshift is fun to drive, if you leave it in auto mode it shifts fast to provide better speed/acceleration. Awesome sound system. Nice leather interior. Great for someone who just rides themselves or maybe one other person. For 263 hp the cars gas mileage isn't too bad. I drive mostly city and I'm getting about 16-17 mpg and probably about 25 on the highway. That's driving with a lead foot too. I don't want to get rid of this car because there's not another car on the market that compares to it. Goes great in the winter as well with the FWD system.
