Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.6
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great first car!

lawrence, 08/28/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

For the two years which I've had my car its been great, especially because it has hardly cost me much on repairs. With 18" rims the look is great and sporty, and a loud exhaust to top it off, love the way it turns heads, it's been a great first car and hope to keep it till it dies out!

Love this car!

Frank, 04/24/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this used car in 2001 with 20k mileages. I drove it for almost 8 years without major problem. The several minor problems: Remote Locker on the left door not work well, sometime would not unlock or lock. I had 1 accident due to rain wet road, crashed the left tire and front bumper after slipped into the shoulder of road. Fixed and runs good. Right now it is 74k and still runs good. I would want to keep it until 200k but due to my wife can't drive 5 speed manual so I have to give it up.

Buy It New or Don't Buy It

catt, 10/05/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car was one of the worst investments I've ever made. It's cute and fun to drive, but it has consistently fallen apart on me. I've even had the door locks fixed three times - they keep falling into the door. My trunk hasn't ever opened and my horn only works sometimes. Little things that shouldn't break on a car seem to always break on my car. I can't wait to sell it.

Extremely Unreliable

RK, 09/19/2009
3 of 8 people found this review helpful

Like may youngsters, I chose Eclipse to be my first car out of the college in 12/06. With the lil money I could spend, I wanted a decent sports car but this one is highly unreliable. To name a few problems - engine oil leaks heavily, door handles broken, power window button set broken, poor battery and alternator system, cheap brakes, emission problems, bad oxygen sensors and poor efficiency 17mpg in the city and about 21mpg on hwy to name a few. It broke several times on the road and would not start and got it towed at least 5 times in the last 2 years. However, when it runs it is fun to drive and looks great from outside and inside.

You Go Girl...With Your Bad Self!!

Starlady, 03/18/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car brand new from the lot, no mileage. I 've had no problem with it. I love to take it on the road, I gone 100mph without even realizing the speed. It will get you there in no time! I wouldn't trade it for anything. This is a car I will forver keep and drive. Tge gas mileage is excellent. It is a five speed ....and drives good. No major problem. I change the oil, and rotate and balance the tires regularly.

