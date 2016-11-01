  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Review

Pros & Cons

  • Provides plenty of standard features
  • Turbocharged engine delivers peppy performance
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Ride quality is a bit rough
  • Not much fun to drive around turns
  • Top trim level is priced similar to better-driving compact SUVs
2018
List Price Range
$16,987 - $18,990
Used Eclipse Cross for Sale
Which Eclipse Cross does Edmunds recommend?

The SE S-AWC is the trim level that makes the most sense to us. It packs a good amount of technology and active safety features, plus a handful of minor but useful interior upgrades such as illuminated vanity mirrors and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

Fans of Japanese performance cars will likely be disappointed to learn that the2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is not, in fact, a rebirth of the brand's well-known Eclipse coupe from the 1990s. Instead it's a new pint-size crossover SUV that joins the Outlander and Outlander Sport in Mitsubishi's stable of SUVs. But this new model's turbocharged power and distinctive styling are two good reasons to pull the Eclipse name out of retirement.

You can read our First Drive article about the Eclipse Cross for an in-depth look, but the short take is that we like its clean interior design, which is a big improvement over some of Mitsubishi's recent offerings. We also like the Eclipse Cross' peppy acceleration and many standard technology and safety features.

Unfortunately, its ride quality is a little uncomfortable, and its handling isn't sporty, as you might expect. Also, Mitsubishi has priced it in such a way that the more expensive trim levels are similar to what you might pay for more versatile and polished crossovers such as the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5. Overall, though, there's enough good that the 'Clipse Cross might make you want to jump at the chance to own a Mitsubishi.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross models

The 2018 Eclipse Cross is a small SUV with seating for five that comes in five trim levels, starting with the bare-bones ES and moving up to the well-equipped SEL S-AWC. Only one engine is available: a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard on all but the base ES trim, which is front-wheel-drive.

Standard equipment on the ES trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, and heated side mirrors. Inside, you'll find a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the ES S-AWC adds all-wheel drive.

Next up is the LE S-AWC. It adds black exterior trim pieces with black 18-inch alloy wheels. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 7-inch screen with a remote touchpad controller mounted near the shift lever. This system also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a second USB port and voice controls.

Our favorite of the mix is the SE S-AWC. It gets a bunch of upgrades such as proximity entry with push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated front seats, upgraded fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker stereo system, dual-zone climate control and a rear-seat center armrest. The SE also comes with Mitsubishi Connect, a subscription that adds an SOS and emergency roadside assistance button and a remote tracker. It also provides the ability to remotely control climate settings, door locks, horn, lights, vehicle settings, and parental controls from a cellphone.

The range-topping SEL S-AWC adds full LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, and a surround-view parking camera system. The Touring package, exclusively available for the SEL trim, includes a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium Rockford Fosgate nine-speaker stereo system, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats,automatic high beams, and extra safety features such as lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

A towing package is available for all trim levels, which adds a tow hitch and a wiring harness.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL w/ Touring package (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
The Eclipse Cross is a mixed bag in terms of performance. The turbocharged engine makes it quicker than rivals, and the brakes are easy to modulate. Unfortunately, the steering is vague and handling is a mess. If you live on a mountain road with a lot of switchbacks, this is not the car for you.

Acceleration

8.5
The turbocharged 1.5-liter engine gives the Eclipse Cross more thrust than most rivals. The engine feels strong up until about 40 mph, when it starts running out of steam. That said, there's better passing power at highway speeds than others in the class. Its 0-60 mph time of 9.1 seconds is quicker than average.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal stroke is short, with some initial bite and intuitive buildup as you press it. We measured a 60-0 mph panic-braking stop distance of 122 feet, which is a couple feet shorter than others in this class. The front end wiggles a bit under heavy braking, however.

Steering

6.0
The steering effort is very light and doesn't increase as you turn the wheel from center. Steering response feels natural at low speeds around town, but it is far too quick at highway speeds. Combine this highway sensitivity with its lack of effort buildup and you get a vehicle that's hard to keep tracking straight without extra concentration.

Handling

5.0
Subcompact SUVs aren't known for thrilling driving dynamics, but the Eclipse Cross fails to live up to even those modest expectations. Body roll is apparent as soon as you begin turning the wheel, and it gets progressively worse through a turn. A series of back-to-back corners can be nauseating. Slow, deliberate turns are the best way to pilot the Eclipse.

Drivability

8.5
The Eclipse Cross responds quickly to your gas pedal inputs, even with the Eco Mode button pressed. As opposed to similar modes in other cars, you could drive the Eclipse Cross in the city all day in this mode. It's only when you're executing passing maneuvers on the highway that Eco mode falls short. No problem, use Normal mode instead.

Comfort

6.0
The goodwill earned by the supportive, nicely shaped front and rear seats is undone by the subpar ride quality. You'll hear and feel every dip, ripple, bump and crack in the road, and the Eclipse's body will be upset the entire time. Outside noise bleeds into the cabin.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are well-shaped and comfortable, though a bit narrow. The side bolsters won't keep you in place when going around corners — the cushioning gives way and the inside bolster rubs against the center console. The rear seats are high off the floor, leaving plenty of room to stretch.

Ride comfort

4.5
The Eclipse Cross is an overly soft-riding crossover. At low speeds, any dips will cause the Eclipse to heave mightily, while bumps will rock occupants slightly. Hit a transverse dip in the road, and you might leave your seat after the suspension rebounds. At higher speeds, the Eclipse Cross feels floaty, and bumps are more pronounced.

Noise & vibration

6.0
There's no tire noise while cruising, but you'll hear small booms anytime the rubber hits a bump or rolls over broken pavement. The whoosh of turbulent air is constant at high speeds, but the engine is noisy no matter how fast you're going. At full throttle, it sounds like a broken Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Climate control

7.0
On hot and moderate days, the dual-zone automatic climate control system keeps the cabin comfortable — set it and forget it. But the system has a hard time figuring out where and how much warm air to send when it's cold outside. The heated steering wheel and heated seats get only lukewarm.

Interior

8.0
The Eclipse's interior is nicer than we've seen from Mitsubishi in a long time. Materials quality is above-average, the infotainment system is easy to use, and there's a ton of room. We don't like the low-mounted steering wheel, raised seats, and unusually compromised entry and exit.

Ease of use

8.5
Most buttons are clearly labeled and easy to reach. The only exceptions are the trip computer controls (located behind the steering wheel, on the dash) and volume adjustments (buttons on the screen, on the passenger side). The center screen is a touchscreen, or you can use the touchpad to navigate. The touchpad doesn't let the cursor move diagonally, so you almost never make a mistake. It's much better than the touchpad operation used for Lexus and Acura systems.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
It's fairly easy to get into the driver's seat with the steering wheel raised and the seat fully lowered, but any other configuration would make it difficult to do so gracefully. The high-mounted rear seats and sloping roofline pose a challenge for entering and exiting the back. Ducking is required.

Driving position

7.0
The Eclipse's relatively roomy cabin provides the driver with plenty fore and aft travel. That said, even with the seat in its lowest position, the driver sits up high. The seat bottom is highly adjustable, providing plenty of thigh support. The steering wheel has limited tilt and telescoping range.

Roominess

9.0
The Eclipse's greatest asset is its efficient use of space. Though only a few inches longer than most competitors, its front and rear legroom is on par with what compact crossovers offer. The same goes for headroom. The front feels slightly narrow because of the wide center console.

Visibility

7.5
A low hood and narrow pillars promote good forward visibility, but the high seating position and low roof might make it difficult to see stoplights without ducking. The rear pillars are thick, impeding visibility in the rear side views.

Quality

8.5
Interior plastics are an interesting mix of piano black, faux carbon, faux nickel and soft-touch. There's very little of the hard, cheap stuff. Contrast stitching on the leather seats is a nice touch. The interior is a clear step above what we usually see from Mitsubishi. Our tester had no rattles. The only downside is that the doors sound tinny and hollow when you shut them.

Utility

7.0
The cargo hold is wide and tall, and load height is at mid-thigh, so most people won't have to bend over to load large items. Item storage is good up front but middling in the back. Car seats should fit easier than in rivals given the Eclipse's large back seat.

Small-item storage

6.5
There's good storage space up front — the door pockets hold two water bottles each, and there's a small tray beneath the center stack and a bin under the armrest. The cupholders have an anti-tip design but aren't secure while cornering. The rear door pockets are much smaller and the cupholders are tiny.

Cargo space

7.0
The Eclipse has one of the largest cargo holds in the class, with 22.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. The angled opening might make it difficult to store large, boxy items. The rear seats don't fold flat. Dropped down, they increase available space to 48.9 cubes, which is good for the segment.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The four LATCH anchors are exposed, making them a cinch to hook onto. The tethers are hidden beneath slits in the upholstery, about two-thirds of the way down the seatback. So they are slightly difficult to access, but at least you can reach them without removing the cargo cover.

Technology

8.0
The Eclipse Cross comes with a long list of driver aids, but most are only available on the top trim level. Even so, the 360-degree parking camera is a rarity in this class. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but we expect more USB ports for a modern crossover that can comfortably seat four.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The Rockford Fosgate audio system — part of the SEL-exclusive Touring Package — is possibly the best in its class. There are both subwoofer and bass adjustments plus an enviable surround-sound setting. Ultra-low frequencies cause some bass distortion. Onboard navigation is not offered.

Smartphone integration

8.0
A single USB port is standard, and LE models and above get an additional port, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Phone pairing is quick, though we had to unpair and re-pair our phone to download the phone's address book.

Driver aids

8.0
The Eclipse Cross offers a ton of driver aids, including a surround-view parking camera and lane departure warning. Like many competitors, most of these high-end features are only available on the top trim level. Most systems worked intuitively and unobtrusively.

Voice control

6.5
You must read the owner's manual for a list of supported commands because there are few on-screen instructions and the system doesn't recognize natural speech. However, you can reach your connected phone's Google or Siri interface by holding down the voice button longer. Phone calls and voice command prompts sound muddled, as if the audio only uses one speaker.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort6.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

5(33%)
4(25%)
3(33%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
3.8
12 reviews
See all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mitsubishi is back!
Brian,09/01/2018
LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I just bought this SUV in the beginning of July so I had it for about 2 months now. The first thing your gonna notice is how sexy this thing looks depending on the color you get. I have the metallic gray and is shines just like the diamond red. The vehicle has nice black accents and black 18” alloy wheels. It also has tinted privacy glass on the back passenger windows. The performance is really good and the engine is pretty powerful together with the CVT transmission. The interior looks very nice and the seats are comfortable enough for longer trips. The back passenger seats recline and can be adjusted just right for child seats. They also fold down to the point you can put boxes and other wide items through the back and sides. All doors open wide and you get a lot of standard safety features that other expensive SUVs don’t. Apple car play and Android Auto is nice including a trackpad for navigating the 7” display up front. My only complaints is the way the vehicle turns sharp corners which has a little more lean then what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me coming from a Lancer, but I would take it easy on the turns. The back window is split which gets in the way when you look through the rear view mirror, but you do get a backup camera so thank Mitsubishi for that! I would have liked some buttons for navigating the touchscreen but I guess that’s where these companies are going. I got used to it but I don’t know how old school people will react to it. There are 2 more trims levels above the LE but I feel for the price that I paid, I should have gotten heated seats and a sunroof. Other than that it’s very sporty, roomy, and good on gas so I feel like a made a good decision overall. I will do another updated review in the coming months if anything changes. If you want to see a video check out my YouTube channel at Gillis da kid.
first time mitsubishi
William Scardanello,03/19/2019
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Just took delivery of our Mitsu Eclipse Cross last evening & literally drove the balls off this car today . Overall looks are great ...ride comfort more than adequate . No issue with interior room or layout... just some of the touch sensitive display & pad bit of a learning curve as i am " old school ". Performance seemed more than adequate , seeing we took this unit on a jaunt up & over the mountains where we live { south west p.a. } over to Maryland 's Deep Creek area & back . No issues pulling the mountainous terrain , just keep it in the torque curve. Turbo gives ya more umph when one needs it ! IDK, read reviews where the handling on this unit is sub par...i had no issues pushing this car through turns on the back roads under power while counter steering slightly . Braking felt really good , evem under hard application coming down grades . The CVT Trans is a bit of a learning curve .. seems like it's " hunting " at times . Little noisy at hi way speeds ....can hear engine noise .....nothing i can't live with . and the pricing we got from the dealer , couldn't pass this unit up . Take into account that i am a retired ASE Certified tech with 30+ years under my belt...so this is an old car guy reviewing this unit .
Very satisfied
Ed Wysocki,12/28/2018
ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Base model has everything i need at a great price. The warranties and Roadside Assistance give me confidence that i am covered for a long time !
Too short
SharonMitchell,09/22/2018
ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
There is not enough leg room, front seats go as far back as possible but I need more leg room. I still drive my 2010 Galant which gives me plenty of leg space plus space in the rear if I choose to sit while being chauffeured by my grand children but I still need higher car without going to Outlander Sport. Maybe next year you will give more leg room, other options are great including extra UB plugs in rear per my 10 years old granddaughter.
See all 12 reviews of the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
152 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Eclipse Cross models:

Forward Collision Mitigation
Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and applies the brakes if necessary.
Lane Departure Warning
Monitors the car's position in a lane and warns the driver in the event of an unsignaled departure.
Blind Spot Warning
Warns the driver of approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes.

More about the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Overview

The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Cross SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES is priced between $16,987 and$18,427 with odometer readings between 10032 and10032 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE is priced between $17,987 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 4484 and20743 miles.

Which used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2018 Eclipse Crosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,987 and mileage as low as 4484 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Can't find a used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,116.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,736.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,584.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

