2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Review
Pros & Cons
- Provides plenty of standard features
- Turbocharged engine delivers peppy performance
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Ride quality is a bit rough
- Not much fun to drive around turns
- Top trim level is priced similar to better-driving compact SUVs
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Eclipse Cross does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Fans of Japanese performance cars will likely be disappointed to learn that the2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is not, in fact, a rebirth of the brand's well-known Eclipse coupe from the 1990s. Instead it's a new pint-size crossover SUV that joins the Outlander and Outlander Sport in Mitsubishi's stable of SUVs. But this new model's turbocharged power and distinctive styling are two good reasons to pull the Eclipse name out of retirement.
You can read our First Drive article about the Eclipse Cross for an in-depth look, but the short take is that we like its clean interior design, which is a big improvement over some of Mitsubishi's recent offerings. We also like the Eclipse Cross' peppy acceleration and many standard technology and safety features.
Unfortunately, its ride quality is a little uncomfortable, and its handling isn't sporty, as you might expect. Also, Mitsubishi has priced it in such a way that the more expensive trim levels are similar to what you might pay for more versatile and polished crossovers such as the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5. Overall, though, there's enough good that the 'Clipse Cross might make you want to jump at the chance to own a Mitsubishi.
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross models
The 2018 Eclipse Cross is a small SUV with seating for five that comes in five trim levels, starting with the bare-bones ES and moving up to the well-equipped SEL S-AWC. Only one engine is available: a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard on all but the base ES trim, which is front-wheel-drive.
Standard equipment on the ES trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, and heated side mirrors. Inside, you'll find a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the ES S-AWC adds all-wheel drive.
Next up is the LE S-AWC. It adds black exterior trim pieces with black 18-inch alloy wheels. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 7-inch screen with a remote touchpad controller mounted near the shift lever. This system also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a second USB port and voice controls.
Our favorite of the mix is the SE S-AWC. It gets a bunch of upgrades such as proximity entry with push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated front seats, upgraded fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker stereo system, dual-zone climate control and a rear-seat center armrest. The SE also comes with Mitsubishi Connect, a subscription that adds an SOS and emergency roadside assistance button and a remote tracker. It also provides the ability to remotely control climate settings, door locks, horn, lights, vehicle settings, and parental controls from a cellphone.
The range-topping SEL S-AWC adds full LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, and a surround-view parking camera system. The Touring package, exclusively available for the SEL trim, includes a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium Rockford Fosgate nine-speaker stereo system, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats,automatic high beams, and extra safety features such as lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.
A towing package is available for all trim levels, which adds a tow hitch and a wiring harness.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort6.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Eclipse Cross models:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and applies the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors the car's position in a lane and warns the driver in the event of an unsignaled departure.
- Blind Spot Warning
- Warns the driver of approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse Cross
Related Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage