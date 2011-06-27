  1. Home
Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

5.0
5 reviews
Sweet Fast

A-Dawg, 11/10/2002
This is by far one of the fastest cars you can get for your moneys worth!

a dream come true

brian miller, 07/29/2003
got a 98 3000gt vr4. great car inside and out. know problems great performer. excelant power and handling and lots of looks

3000GT VR4 ROX

Dj_Frost, 08/14/2003
Its a great car! an exotic!

Dream Car!

poboy69, 05/03/2005
The VR-4 is by far the funnest car that I have ever driven, and I valet full time at the airport! I would not recomend it for daily driving as fuel economy isn't all that great and it dose not offer the best comfort. This is definitely a collector's car that I will keep forever.

sucks in the snow

batwing, 03/17/2002
its a blast to drive...very fast!!! great interior....bad in the snow. wheels are very sensitive. i have replaced 3 in one ye doing a wheel alignment is nasty!!! worth the bucks but not if you live where it snows. r.

