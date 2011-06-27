Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

Sweet Fast A-Dawg , 11/10/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is by far one of the fastest cars you can get for your moneys worth! Report Abuse

a dream come true brian miller , 07/29/2003 got a 98 3000gt vr4. great car inside and out. know problems great performer. excelant power and handling and lots of looks

3000GT VR4 ROX Dj_Frost , 08/14/2003 Its a great car! an exotic!

Dream Car! poboy69 , 05/03/2005 The VR-4 is by far the funnest car that I have ever driven, and I valet full time at the airport! I would not recomend it for daily driving as fuel economy isn't all that great and it dose not offer the best comfort. This is definitely a collector's car that I will keep forever.