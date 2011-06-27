Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT Consumer Reviews
very fun car too bad resale values arent accurate
I have owned my VR4 for longer than any other vehicle I have owned, and for good reason. It has been simply the most enjoyable car I have owned. These cars are very relieable you just have to do your homework and keep some problem spots in check. The performance is great stock but not mindblowing. But with any car with turbos and AWD super car performace is easily within reach for every budget. And considering what these cars sell for it should be considered a steal. Which is the only real problem they have, the resale values dont represent the value accurately. And dont expect to pay the prices edmunds gives, you will pay at least $5000 for a high mileage VR4 that will need some TLC.
Ten Years of 3000 GT SL
This car is unique and wonderful. Its looks still turn more heads than nearly any brand new car. The ride is comfortable while the handling is precise. The engine is sweet, makes mellow sounds and pulls strongly at all speeds. Highway gas mileage is over 26, making it rather economical as well. Front wheel drive gives it all season driveability. The hatchback design gives it lots of useable storage space. The interior design is true sports car excitement and the power leather seats wilh lumbar support are quite comfortable. By foreging the VR4 I saved a lot of money and probably a lot of repair headaches. This car has been very reliable and still feels solid and rattle-free.
Unbeatbale Street Monster
Ive only had my VR4 for a few months, but already its at around 400 hp and it HAULS some serious V8 butt. I hav enot been beaten on the street yet.
Be VERY Careful buying one of these...
Nice looking car, and test drove well. But, we've spent more on repairs than we spent on the car, in only 4 months. We spun a bearing within 24 hours of purchase, requiring engine replacement. I've learned this is a common problem at about 100,000 miles. We also replaced the passenger window motor, antenna motor, clutch, and rebuilt CV joints, among other things. The glove box is loose. The center console lid won't latch. The sun visors won't stay up, requiring an uncomfortable seat position to keep from hitting your head against it. I always hear how Japanese build quality is so much better than U.S., but I'll take my 89 Mustang over this car any day in any category...
Hot mama
I purchased my 92 3000gt with a tired motor and auto trans. The car in stock form is a pleasure to drive sticks to the road like glue, has great acceleration but does have a reputation for expensive repairs like main bearings spinning and at problems. I had my motor completely rebuilt to a 400 hp single turbo setup and have a 5 speed also and now I wouldn't want any other sports car more than my 3000gt she is a beast and a beautiful car way ahead of its time. These cars were called the poor man's Ferrari when they were introduced in 1991 and there are still many on the road today although most have been modded .
