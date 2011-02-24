Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3000GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT
    used

    1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT

    97,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL
    used

    1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL

    18,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL
    used

    1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL

    167,234 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4
    used

    1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Spyder VR-4

    105,599 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $20,950

    Details
  • 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
    used

    1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4

    76,044 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,900

    Details
  • 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL
    used

    1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL

    92,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,981

    Details
  • 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT
    used

    1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT

    117,644 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi 3000GT searches:

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.820 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (5%)
very fun car too bad resale values arent accurate
nobrakes,02/24/2011
I have owned my VR4 for longer than any other vehicle I have owned, and for good reason. It has been simply the most enjoyable car I have owned. These cars are very relieable you just have to do your homework and keep some problem spots in check. The performance is great stock but not mindblowing. But with any car with turbos and AWD super car performace is easily within reach for every budget. And considering what these cars sell for it should be considered a steal. Which is the only real problem they have, the resale values dont represent the value accurately. And dont expect to pay the prices edmunds gives, you will pay at least $5000 for a high mileage VR4 that will need some TLC.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
3000GT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings