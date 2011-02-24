Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 97,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 18,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
- 167,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 105,599 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,950
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,900
- 92,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,981
- 117,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Overall Consumer Rating4.820 Reviews
nobrakes,02/24/2011
I have owned my VR4 for longer than any other vehicle I have owned, and for good reason. It has been simply the most enjoyable car I have owned. These cars are very relieable you just have to do your homework and keep some problem spots in check. The performance is great stock but not mindblowing. But with any car with turbos and AWD super car performace is easily within reach for every budget. And considering what these cars sell for it should be considered a steal. Which is the only real problem they have, the resale values dont represent the value accurately. And dont expect to pay the prices edmunds gives, you will pay at least $5000 for a high mileage VR4 that will need some TLC.
