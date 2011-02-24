Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me

MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland

MemberCar Proudly Presents this Very Rare, Absolutely Gorgeous and Impeccably Serviced, Clean CarFax1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL. ***3000 GT SL ***Excellent Service History CarFax Accident Free Non-Smoker Vehicle***Notable Options: Luxurious Leather Seats (Like New), Premium Sound System: KICKER Amplifier and Sub-Woofer, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Security System, Speed Control and Much More!Engine: V6, 3.0 LiterHorsepower: 218 @ 5500 RPMTorque: 205 @ 4000 RPMFuel Economy: City 17/Hwy 23/Comb 19 MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AM84J0WY001376

Stock: 98308

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-20-2020