Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Consumer Reviews

I bought the All4 about 5mos ago and so far so great! It sticks to the road, am getting good gas mileage, feels solid. Get the manual transmission, the salesman congratulated me several times for making that best choice. Haven't owned it long enough to comment on reliability. **Update**A year and a half later I'm still happy w/ it, which means no mechanical issues and a blast to drive. **2nd update** Still very happy with my decision 4 years ago to buy this car. No repairs just annual maintenance, still solid and responsive.

The countryman is my second mini. It is attractive in a goofy sort of way, fun to drive, and fairly easy to maintain. It has surprising cargo space.

After much reading and shopping around, I recently got a clean used 2015 Countryman. If you know what you are getting into beforehand, the Countryman does not disappoint. PROs: Right-sized inside/outside dimensions, good interior room and great visibility for such a small SUV, great steering feel/handling/brakes, plus the intangible Mini cachet. CONs: only adequate power from base engine, some quirky controls that take a little time to figure out, some road noise from the run-flats (which I may change), and a ride that may be too firm for some. Still, a fun and easy little car to drive, enjoy, and own.

A lot of room for a little car. Great car in the winter too and fun to drive. Good mileage.