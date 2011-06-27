Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews
Not "more fun in a MINI"
Since the day I picked the car up at the dealer I had a problem. The radio overheated and turned off on my drive home. I've had it in the shop over four times, the radio replaced, and it still has the same problem. Apparently all Mini's have this problem; it's not just mine. They pulled other Coopers off the lot to perform the same test, and found the same result. I was finally was turned over to the regional office to resolve my issue since the radio is "operating as designed". After four months of dealing with them, I'm offered either a buy back, or a cash settlement to buy an after market radio which doesn't exist. If you experience the same issues, take it in immediately. The buy back value is based off of the mileage when you first had it in the shop for the repair. It's a cute car with some great features, yet it appears they just tried to put too much in a small space.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nothing But Problems....Throw-Away Cars
THOSE CARS ARE GARBAGE I would give them "0" stars if I could..... Very long story but I will keep this brief . Just picked up my 7 month old car which has been shopped on 4 different occasions 31 days and a full car payment, not to include the days spent sitting in they lot before getting diagnosed..... Twice for tires, run flats suck btw, once for water/ coolant pump failure (replaced with refurbished pump) lastly for new engine........yes I said it new engine.....11,500 miles The service manager tried to blame me initially, stated that mini wouldn't cover a new engine repair, buuuuutttttt then when they found that the oil had coolant in it, they changed their tune. CORPORATE USELESS👎
