Consumer Rating
(25)
2002 Mercury Villager Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of features and gadgets, low actual transaction prices, optional Autovision entertainment system.
  • Too small for some uses, fussy seating system, very little cargo space inside with a full load of passengers.
List Price Estimate
$1,771 - $2,926
Used Villager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Dead after this model year, Villager meets the executioner because it is small, unrefined and lacking in ultimate Swiss Army knife minivan utility.

Vehicle overview

Mercury's entry into the crowded minivan market is the Villager, a twin of the Nissan Quest. Both are designed by Nissan and make use of a Nissan engine, but they're built at a Ford manufacturing plant and sold under different nameplates. The Villager differs from the Nissan Quest only in name, a few interior pieces and some exterior styling cues. The Villager comes in a base trim level, a mid-level Sport or a top-level Estate.

All Villagers ride on a relatively short wheelbase, which makes them more "mini" than most minivans. Second-generation airbags for driver and front passenger are standard and antilock brakes are optional. The Villager scores poorly in offset crash testing, but gets good scores for a head-on collision.

The interior is functional, but the vehicle's relatively small size means that the Villager doesn't have as big a cargo space as other minivans. Dual manually operated sliding doors make removing the Villager's second-row chairs (a bench unit on the base model) easy. Once the second row is removed, the third-row bench seat can be pulled toward the front seats. The problem with this system is that the rearmost seat cannot be removed from the van to maximize space, and to slide it forward, numerous carpeted track covers must be removed and reinstalled. Still, the Villager's available cargo space is adequate for most duties, even if it's not able to swallow really big items like 4x8-foot sheets of plywood.

Several exterior and interior revisions were made to the Villager last year, and the result was an improvement aesthetically. Integrated foglights and a satin-finish grille were added to the restyled front end, and the luxurious Estate received even more gold trim (hey, every rule has its exception). Inside, a new gauge cluster jazzed things up a bit. Also worth noting is the improved Autovision entertainment system with a roof-mounted video screen.

The Villager comes standard with a 3.3-liter V6, which provides 170 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. This is the same engine you'll find under the hoods of Nissan Xterra sport-utes and Frontier pickups, and it's adequate in the performance department. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard.

The Villager's suspension provides a comfortable, balanced ride. Steering is reasonably responsive, and the van tracks straight on highways. The turning diameter is a rather wide 39.9 feet, which is 2 feet fatter than the larger Honda Odyssey. You'd think that if something a little easier to maneuver is what you're looking for, then the Villager might be your cup of tea. But with that wide turning radius, it's not.

While the Villager is a decent minivan, it would be wise to check out the others on the market before settling for this closeout model. All offer more substance for a very similar price, which is why Mercury is giving up on the Villager.

2002 Highlights

After 2002, it's outta here. As such, it comes as no surprise that there are virtually no significant changes to the Villager this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mercury Villager.

5(60%)
4(32%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
See all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still the Best
JimC,05/17/2002
We've had four Villagers since '95, and the 2002 is as wonderful as its forerunners. It's sad to know that the Villager becomes a victim of "progress" after this model year. Ford's inferior Windstar or variations thereof are altogether unsatisfactory alternatives as far as we're concerned.
OVER 164,000 miles & STILL going!
john_adams,06/25/2012
I bought a 2002 Mercury Villager with 150,000 miles on it last year. I was amazed at how quiet and smooth it was. This vehicle is clean and runs better than my much newer vehicles of the past. With the high miles, I only paid $2,600 for it. It, now, has over 164,000 miles on it, and still runs super! The gas milage could be a little better, but I still love this mini van!
Best Van...or maybe vehicle I've owned!
David,11/30/2010
I don't know what the editor's were rating when they rated this vehicle but obviously they were sports car enthusiasts or something, lol. It's no Porsche or Corvette, it's a van. This is the second Villager I've owned, the first one being a 1997. I have had great luck with both of them. Absolutely the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I do not know why they stopped production so early on. I have owned my current 2002 model for almost 6 years now and have put about 80K miles on it(it had 25K when I bought it) Outside of normal maintenance I have done nothing to this van except I had to replace a CV Joint. that's it in 6 years. Reliable, roomy, comfortable...what else do you want!
2002 to 2016 - still best ever car I ever had
mike addison,12/22/2015
Estate Premium 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Love this car!!! Second Villager Estate (leather seats). Bought brand new off the showroom floor. Not cheap in 2002 dollars, but WORTH it. No kids, just need the cargo space for my work stuff. Cargo space is pretty versatile. The third row bench seat has been set to vertical pretty much since I got the vehicle. Second row seats are easy to set to vertical or click out / lift out and return as required. Only 44,000 miles. Only serious problem has been body corrosion and faded paint from the lawn sprinklers at my outdoor condo parking. Body took a sand-blast beating in Wilma hurricane; smashed side windows and windshield replaced. The van just laughed that off. Handling and driving are the best. Engine is perfect - and powerful. Great acceleration. Good visuals on all sides. I can weave through heavy city traffic more nimbly than a Ferrari. I chuckle to myself because nobody expects a car looking like this to perform like that! On long distance driving I set the cruise to 70 mph (freeway legal), crank up the CDs and enjoy the comfort. If required, the van can accelerate quickly to 85-90, no problem to get out of a tricky situation. Easy to park in a crowded lot or garage. Only repairs in 14 years: brake joints, something minor with the steering. To be honest, I have not taken the best care of the engine in terms of oil changes and other regular maintenance, especially in our humid coastal climate. This van just keeps going with a smile. Cannot figure WHY WHY WHY was this model discontinued!! Stupid people. The onboard technology is still superior to many current minivans. Nothing else measures up. :(
See all 25 reviews of the 2002 Mercury Villager
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mercury Villager features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2002 Mercury Villager

Used 2002 Mercury Villager Overview

The Used 2002 Mercury Villager is offered in the following submodels: Villager Minivan. Available styles include Popular 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Sport Plus 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Estate 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Estate Premium 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and Value 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

