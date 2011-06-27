  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Villager GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1190.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier White
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
