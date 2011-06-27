Used 1995 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I Ever Owned
I bought my Trio brand new and she and I have bonded tremendously. She survived rising flood waters (after I only had it for a few months, she survived being rear-ended (the bumper was not damaged at all) and she fared well most recently when we were sitting at a stoplight and were blindsided by a doe on the passenger fender and front passenger door. I thought for sure my insurance company was going to total her but fortunately they spared her. I have kept up with regular maintenance, oil changes, I had both the timing belt and water pump replaced at 50,000 and 100,000 miles and aside from having to recently get my ignition rekeyed THIS CAR HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE RELIABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great car
I have done a lot of repair on this car but thats because it was sitting for 3 years in my Grandparents drive way. but once i got it fixed up it was great.. i love the gas millage. and it had a great acceleration and braking.. it got me where i had to go and back and some traveling. i dont regret having it or repairing.. its a great car
1995 Tracer
I bought my 1995 Merc Tracer as a demonstrator w/ 12000 miles in August 1995. I drove that car for 11 freakin' years and 120000 miles :-D In fact, I'd probably still be driving it had the head gaskets not gone on it. AND....... even when they DID, I was STILL able to get almost 30000 additional miles out of that Bad Boy!!! This little car is the very definition of "workhorse"!!! Wish I still had mine (as much as I love my 2008 GMC Sierra PU :-P )
GREAT!!!
This was one of the best cars I have ever owned oe driven. This car never broke down and left me stranted. Very little maintance. I had 180,000= miles when it finally "went". I htink the deal was wanting me to buy a new car. Told me my engine just went. I had it in the shop for a accelerator motor put on and a tune up. Less then a month latter my engine went. It may not have been a $200,000 dollar car but to me it was priceless. I should have gotten a second opinion.
Good cheap car great for students
I have only had this car for 9 months, but so far it has been very good. It does not have a whole lot of power, but it works good with just one or two people. The ride is fairly smooth but acceleration can be a little loud, especially if you are going up a hill. Maintenance wise, the radiator cracked, which is the only thing that I have had to replace that is not regular maintenance(had to change serpetine belt at 75,000 and oild changes,etc.) Gas mileage is good, mine is an automatic and i drive pretty much all city and still get around 22-23 mpg.
Sponsored cars related to the Tracer
Related Used 1995 Mercury Tracer Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner