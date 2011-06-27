Estimated values
1995 Mercury Tracer 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,550
|$1,887
|Clean
|$812
|$1,370
|$1,669
|Average
|$594
|$1,009
|$1,234
|Rough
|$377
|$649
|$799
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Tracer LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$1,617
|$1,966
|Clean
|$853
|$1,430
|$1,740
|Average
|$624
|$1,054
|$1,286
|Rough
|$395
|$678
|$832
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Tracer 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,525
|$1,856
|Clean
|$796
|$1,347
|$1,642
|Average
|$583
|$993
|$1,214
|Rough
|$369
|$639
|$786