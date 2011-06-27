Used 1993 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Keeps on goin'
This car was given to me by my grandmother when she passed away before I was able to drive so it sat for several years. Took some regular maintenance to get her up and running again but since then it has kept on putting on. Not exactly the sportiest or fastest or best on gas after 15 years, but that is expected. For a free car I am getting more than I thought I would get. I keep expecting her to just die on me but she still starts every morning and gets me home every night.
My second Tracer
My first tracer was a 1992 wagon and very reliable for the six years I owned it. I junked it at 165,000 when the trans broke but that was totally my fault when I bottomed out in a large pothole. I believe I could of had up to 200,000 miles on that car or more. My second tracer, a 1993 model, bought in Nov. 2003 is a 1.9L engine and I have 140,000 miles on it (I bought it at 99,000 miles). I drove from Michigan to Florida and back a few years ago and I got 35-40 mpg. I get about 25 mpg City. For an old car, that is really good.
Excellent car for the price
I bought the LTS model with the 1.8 liter engine new in 1992 and have only had to perform normal vehicle maintenance (e.g. change oil, battery, tires, etc.) The car ran great from the time I purchased it and is still running great with 93,000 miles. There are no oil or other fluid leaks. I have owned at least ten other cars of many makes and models; and this one is the best of them all.
Don't buy this car!
I've driven this car for six years and have never been pleased with any aspect of the car. The engine and cabin are noisy at idle and on the highway not to mention numerous problems such as engine shake due to a broken motor mount, a leaky radiator, factory mis- aligned rear wheels, stalling, and transmission shift problems. The car's acceleration is similar to that of a kid on a tricycle. The car simply can't get out of its own way.
Good little car
I purchased the car new in 1992 and have had few troubles. It has 95,000 miles on it and just now has some transmission problem. The car hesitates when cold, the mechanic said the trans needs to be rebuilt or replaced. Up til now it has been reliable. And the car is fun to drive.
