Used 1993 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews

Keeps on goin' College Commuter , 07/03/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car was given to me by my grandmother when she passed away before I was able to drive so it sat for several years. Took some regular maintenance to get her up and running again but since then it has kept on putting on. Not exactly the sportiest or fastest or best on gas after 15 years, but that is expected. For a free car I am getting more than I thought I would get. I keep expecting her to just die on me but she still starts every morning and gets me home every night. Report Abuse

My second Tracer Natalie , 06/05/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My first tracer was a 1992 wagon and very reliable for the six years I owned it. I junked it at 165,000 when the trans broke but that was totally my fault when I bottomed out in a large pothole. I believe I could of had up to 200,000 miles on that car or more. My second tracer, a 1993 model, bought in Nov. 2003 is a 1.9L engine and I have 140,000 miles on it (I bought it at 99,000 miles). I drove from Michigan to Florida and back a few years ago and I got 35-40 mpg. I get about 25 mpg City. For an old car, that is really good. Report Abuse

Excellent car for the price Happy with the car , 07/15/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the LTS model with the 1.8 liter engine new in 1992 and have only had to perform normal vehicle maintenance (e.g. change oil, battery, tires, etc.) The car ran great from the time I purchased it and is still running great with 93,000 miles. There are no oil or other fluid leaks. I have owned at least ten other cars of many makes and models; and this one is the best of them all. Report Abuse

Don't buy this car! Stephen7 , 09/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've driven this car for six years and have never been pleased with any aspect of the car. The engine and cabin are noisy at idle and on the highway not to mention numerous problems such as engine shake due to a broken motor mount, a leaky radiator, factory mis- aligned rear wheels, stalling, and transmission shift problems. The car's acceleration is similar to that of a kid on a tricycle. The car simply can't get out of its own way. Report Abuse