Used 1993 Mercury Tracer for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Tracer searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Tracer
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Tracer
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.321 Reviews
Report abuse
Pete,01/06/2010
We are trying to decide whether to commit to new tires, but the 1993 Mercury Tracer seems to be running fine after turning over 200k miles. Minor problems, seat belt return doesn't stop seat belt in an easily accessible location anymore. Heater fan and vent system isn't as functional as it used to be. The floor is rusting. This car was in a garage for the first 5-7 years.
Related Mercury Tracer info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2013
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2014
- Used Ferrari California T 2013
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2011
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid 2010
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2012
- Used Volvo XC70 2011
- Used Audi S6 2010
- Used BMW X5 M 2012
- Used Audi TT RS 2012
- Used Nissan Cube 2012
- Used Audi TT 2014
- Used Suzuki SX4 2011
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2014
- Used Saab 9-5 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Norfolk VA
- Used Mercury Milan Memphis TN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Stone Mountain GA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Providence RI
- Used Mercury Milan Ashburn VA
- Used Mercury Milan Arlington VA
- Used Mercury Milan Wichita KS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Winston Salem NC
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Hollywood FL
- Used Mercury Milan Fredericksburg VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 New Germany MN
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Baltimore MD
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Kansas City MO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020