Used 1993 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

13 years, 200k and still going!

Pete, 01/06/2010
We are trying to decide whether to commit to new tires, but the 1993 Mercury Tracer seems to be running fine after turning over 200k miles. Minor problems, seat belt return doesn't stop seat belt in an easily accessible location anymore. Heater fan and vent system isn't as functional as it used to be. The floor is rusting. This car was in a garage for the first 5-7 years.

Excellent running car

tcarn, 04/11/2011
I have had this car for 5 years now and have 193,000 miles on and still climbing. Have some problems with the transmission occassionally. there is wind sound when driving fast. Also the A/C cuts out occassionally. Overall it drives and handles very well. Very few maintenance problems since I bought it used. I have put on about 80,000 miles. Highly reccommended.

Best car to Own

Kerry, 04/08/2009
This car has proven an excetional value. Extreme reliabilty , fit and finish. This little car seems to run "forever". Excellent ride, easy to work on, durable and quiet. We have owned this car for 16 years. We wverage 30 to 33 mpq. This is a 5 speed.

Not too bad, but not too good

B-Dub2005, 09/14/2005
The biggest problem i've had over the 11 years i've had this car would be that at about 100,000, the engine just flat out broke. it started to stall and i had to buy a whole new engine. but besides that it has been pretty reliable. the transmission is little shabby though, it never seems to shift when it should. the wagon still seems to have taken all the punishment i've dealt it though. in general this car isn't too bad, it certainly takes alot of punishment.

Keeps on goin'

College Commuter, 07/03/2008
This car was given to me by my grandmother when she passed away before I was able to drive so it sat for several years. Took some regular maintenance to get her up and running again but since then it has kept on putting on. Not exactly the sportiest or fastest or best on gas after 15 years, but that is expected. For a free car I am getting more than I thought I would get. I keep expecting her to just die on me but she still starts every morning and gets me home every night.

