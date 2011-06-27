Used 1993 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

13 years, 200k and still going! Pete , 01/06/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We are trying to decide whether to commit to new tires, but the 1993 Mercury Tracer seems to be running fine after turning over 200k miles. Minor problems, seat belt return doesn't stop seat belt in an easily accessible location anymore. Heater fan and vent system isn't as functional as it used to be. The floor is rusting. This car was in a garage for the first 5-7 years. Report Abuse

Excellent running car tcarn , 04/11/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 5 years now and have 193,000 miles on and still climbing. Have some problems with the transmission occassionally. there is wind sound when driving fast. Also the A/C cuts out occassionally. Overall it drives and handles very well. Very few maintenance problems since I bought it used. I have put on about 80,000 miles. Highly reccommended.

Best car to Own Kerry , 04/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has proven an excetional value. Extreme reliabilty , fit and finish. This little car seems to run "forever". Excellent ride, easy to work on, durable and quiet. We have owned this car for 16 years. We wverage 30 to 33 mpq. This is a 5 speed.

Not too bad, but not too good B-Dub2005 , 09/14/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The biggest problem i've had over the 11 years i've had this car would be that at about 100,000, the engine just flat out broke. it started to stall and i had to buy a whole new engine. but besides that it has been pretty reliable. the transmission is little shabby though, it never seems to shift when it should. the wagon still seems to have taken all the punishment i've dealt it though. in general this car isn't too bad, it certainly takes alot of punishment.