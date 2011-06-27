Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Decent option for an all year vehicle
I currently live in Wisconsin, so the weather can vary greatly between the snow and heat. I needed something that can get me through each season, which is why I chose a used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2008 AWD. I successfully added my own receiver and mounted in under the gps receiver that comes with the car (which I spliced into the cigarette lighter power and ground), and added a 10 inch sub in the back. I can confirm this vehicle can power an extra receiver/sub/amp/ and the hybrid battery can handle rumbling from the sub even when the sub is directly on top of the compartment that the hybrid battery is in. In the winter time, this vehicle can get through snow pretty easily, and can handle ice with below 0 temperatures. In the summer, the car has not overheated in over 100 degree f temperatures. The interior is made with poor material but looks nice. The outside looks decent but has some rust above the wheels, and the paint has survived 8 years and still looks decent. The speed limit where I live is 70mph on the highway, and when going 70mph I maybe get 23-25 mpg average. If I go around 65mph I get 24-27mpg average. So no, you probably wont get 29mpg as advertised on the highway unless you are going way under the speed limit. When in town, if you stop quickly or are going slow, (usually slower than 25mph) the hybrid battery mode will kick in, which just uses hybrid battery power and not gas. This also makes the car almost silent, however you have to be going pretty slow for the battery to stay on, otherwise the engine turns back on. in town if you are going fairly slow, you can achieve up 60mpg with the battery fully on. If you are varying slow and fast speeds, you should be able to get at least 25-40 mpg in town. The only issues I have had was my steering column started to fail, and it costed me around $1000 to fix. Also one tie rod needed to be replaced, and both of the front wheel brake sensor and tone rings needed to be replaced. Lastly my transfer case had to be replaced, but this is most likely due to the 22 inch rims I used to have on the vehicle. Overall, for a used hybrid mini suv that also has AWD, this is a pretty decent buy.
Cargo area above the battery catches fire
I've had my Mercury Mariner for 5 years and had no issues other than a new set of tires and brakes. Last week after making a local trip, I parked my Mariner in the garage and 2 hours later the car caught fire and burned most of my garage and my wifes car. I'm warning current and future owners of this car so nobody else has to go through this pain.
Above average
This is my first Ford product and the first car that had rust. Rust developed on both rear fenders on the top section. I found out this is common to Ford vehicles of this style. It has to do with the welding or how the two sections were fitted at the factory that allows moisture to collect. The vehicle is excellent. Not perfect but we wanted a fuel efficient SUV for traveling. It does that. The seats could be more comfortable. This a Premium model that comes with a $3.00 radio antenna. Handling in snow, mud is superb. With proper use of the throttle it can go about 1 mile on electric at slow speeds. I have logged 45 MPG on a 12 mile run on back roads. I average 33 MPG. My wife averages 28.
Wow... What a great value and fun car
Was searching for a good value in a used Hybrid car. Was concerned about performance, price and reliability. Did my research on this car and was very impressed with performance, handling, features and style. I would highly recommend and would suggest that if interested, you take one for a drive and see what I mean. I have a Fusion that I like as well, but this really has been a great choice! Performs like a powerful 6 cyl, but gets 30+ MPG combined milage (my real experience). Comfortable and gets positive comments from my family and friends like it was a New Car!
Pretty Good SUV
I got this SUV because it met my needs perfectly. It got good fuel economy, had four-wheel-drive, and was still big enough for me to fit me and my stuff. Despite this, the car isn't always that comfortable. The ride is bumpy, and there is a lot of engine, wind, and road noise. The exterior styling looks pretty boring, and the interior materials feel cheap. So far, I'm getting about 30 MPG in the winter and 35 MPG in the summer (mostly highway driving). Overall I'm happy with this car, but I can't say I would recommend it. There are many cheaper cars that are more comfortable and get almost as good of fuel economy, like the Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, or even a new 2012 Ford Focus.
