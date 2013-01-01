Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me

I bought the car for $2000 with 86,000 miles on it. Great car. At about 118k the plastic intake got a crack in it causing the engine to quickly over heat and warp the heads. This is a problem with these motors. You can look it up on the net. The same motors are found in the Crown Vics and the 8cy mustangs. I replaced the motor with another one with about 118k on it which I replaced with

a after market intake manifold made out of aluminum instead of plastic. It ran until about 136k it was totaled in a 5 car highway accident during a ice storm. I took kidding about it being a "grandpa" car but I loved the car. Would buy again but replace the intake manifold. Best 2 grand ever spent.