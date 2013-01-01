Used 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis for Sale Near Me
- 176,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,195
- 48,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,900
- 109,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,852
- 115,813 miles
$6,995
- 92,838 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 70,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,320
- 42,277 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 164,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,490
- 124,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 57,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 162,335 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,875
- 139,045 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,799
- 173,640 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,494
- 215,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 183,551 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 124,054 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 179,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,195
- 96,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Grand Marquis
george49024,07/27/2013
I bought the car for $2000 with 86,000 miles on it. Great car. At about 118k the plastic intake got a crack in it causing the engine to quickly over heat and warp the heads. This is a problem with these motors. You can look it up on the net. The same motors are found in the Crown Vics and the 8cy mustangs. I replaced the motor with another one with about 118k on it which I replaced with a after market intake manifold made out of aluminum instead of plastic. It ran until about 136k it was totaled in a 5 car highway accident during a ice storm. I took kidding about it being a "grandpa" car but I loved the car. Would buy again but replace the intake manifold. Best 2 grand ever spent.
