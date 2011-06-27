Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,096
|$8,440
|$10,213
|Clean
|$5,855
|$8,103
|$9,762
|Average
|$5,372
|$7,430
|$8,861
|Rough
|$4,890
|$6,757
|$7,959
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Crew 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,268
|$12,832
|$15,529
|Clean
|$8,901
|$12,321
|$14,843
|Average
|$8,168
|$11,297
|$13,473
|Rough
|$7,434
|$10,273
|$12,102
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,132
|$12,644
|$15,300
|Clean
|$8,771
|$12,139
|$14,625
|Average
|$8,048
|$11,131
|$13,274
|Rough
|$7,325
|$10,122
|$11,924
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,799
|$16,336
|$19,768
|Clean
|$11,332
|$15,685
|$18,895
|Average
|$10,398
|$14,382
|$17,150
|Rough
|$9,464
|$13,079
|$15,406
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,293
|$11,482
|$13,894
|Clean
|$7,964
|$11,024
|$13,280
|Average
|$7,308
|$10,108
|$12,054
|Rough
|$6,652
|$9,192
|$10,828
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,978
|$12,735
|$14,153
|Clean
|$10,544
|$12,227
|$13,529
|Average
|$9,675
|$11,211
|$12,280
|Rough
|$8,806
|$10,196
|$11,030
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Crew 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,137
|$12,650
|$15,308
|Clean
|$8,775
|$12,146
|$14,633
|Average
|$8,052
|$11,137
|$13,281
|Rough
|$7,329
|$10,128
|$11,930
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170 WB Cargo 3dr Van w/HR (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,085
|$13,963
|$16,897
|Clean
|$9,686
|$13,406
|$16,151
|Average
|$8,888
|$12,293
|$14,660
|Rough
|$8,090
|$11,179
|$13,168
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,304
|$11,498
|$13,913
|Clean
|$7,975
|$11,039
|$13,299
|Average
|$7,318
|$10,122
|$12,071
|Rough
|$6,661
|$9,205
|$10,843
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,114
|$12,618
|$15,270
|Clean
|$8,753
|$12,115
|$14,596
|Average
|$8,032
|$11,109
|$13,248
|Rough
|$7,311
|$10,102
|$11,900