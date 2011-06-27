  1. Home
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,518$2,113$2,445
Clean$1,347$1,879$2,173
Average$1,004$1,410$1,629
Rough$662$942$1,085
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,170$2,472
Clean$1,450$1,929$2,197
Average$1,081$1,448$1,647
Rough$712$967$1,097
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,707$2,303$2,638
Clean$1,515$2,047$2,344
Average$1,129$1,537$1,757
Rough$744$1,026$1,170
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,924$2,421$2,705
Clean$1,707$2,153$2,404
Average$1,273$1,616$1,802
Rough$839$1,079$1,200
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,879 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder ranges from $662 to $2,445, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.