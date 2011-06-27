Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,518
|$2,113
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,347
|$1,879
|$2,173
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,410
|$1,629
|Rough
|$662
|$942
|$1,085
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,170
|$2,472
|Clean
|$1,450
|$1,929
|$2,197
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,448
|$1,647
|Rough
|$712
|$967
|$1,097
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,303
|$2,638
|Clean
|$1,515
|$2,047
|$2,344
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,537
|$1,757
|Rough
|$744
|$1,026
|$1,170
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GT 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,924
|$2,421
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,707
|$2,153
|$2,404
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,616
|$1,802
|Rough
|$839
|$1,079
|$1,200