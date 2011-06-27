Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews

1 Year Old Cargo Van 30K miles 10 X Repairs !!! Unhappy Sprinter 2500 , 07/29/2017 2500 144 WB Cargo 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 68 of 72 people found this review helpful Mercedes Benz is hiding in plain sight behind their Tri-Star Badge. In the past this was a respected Brand BUT today you are better off moving to a different Brand as these vehicles are absolute JUNK. I purchased a New 2017 Sprinter 2500 and after only 30K miles and 1 YEAR of ownership my CARGO High Roof Van has visited the Dealer 10 times for Check Engine Light, Steering Column replacement, a plethora of electronic issues and black Gunk dripping out of the roof ribs in the Cargo area - leaking black sealant on tools and NEW Product for my clients. Told by Mercedes Dealer that my van is not a problem child. I even tried to trade my van in at the dealer I purchased from and was told by the Sales Manager that they did not want my van as they could not resell it with all the problems it has. I went through MBUSA and they basically have done nothing to stand behind their product. DO NOT BUY MERCEDES - BAD PRODUCT - BUILT POORLY - POOR QUALITY. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Conversion Van Mercedes Benz (MB) & RoadTrek (RT) Jimmie , 11/14/2018 3500 XD 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We looked at alternatives to a Class B vehicle before we bought out MB/RT. I have friends in the golf sales industry that had this vehicle with 400K miles on it and said the same thing, "love my Sprinter, its not cheap on repairs but it rarely has problems". So we looked and settled on the 4 wheel drive 3500 extended cab modified to a class B by RT. We've had very few problems to this point with the exception of the cooling system and the front end alignment. During our first trip with the vehicle to Nova Scotia on a hot day we'd turn the cooling system down to 60. After approximately an hour at cold the system would shut down then turn itself on again. The system turned itself off, it was so the compressor wouldn't freeze. After replacing the module that issue went away. During the same trip we noticed front end tire wear. We took the van in and had a front end alignment at 9,000 miles and thought we had solved the problem. After 16,500 miles the front tires are junk. We're currently sitting in a MB dealer having the tires replaced and another front end alignment. We'll determine the extent of the problem and reopen this review after we put more miles on the vehicle. We started to notice another quirk on this same trip. We would park on an incline and when we would start the vehicle on a cool morning the vehicles turbo wouldn't run. You could stand on the accelerator pedal and nothing would happen. Eventually the turbo would activate and you could move. It happened twice and has yet to return. Upon consulting a technician we were told basically that the system wouldn't operate until it was warmed up and then the turbo would activate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Class action law suit Disappointed Mercedes Benz owner , 06/03/2018 2500 170" WB Cargo w/High Roof 3dr Van (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) 30 of 34 people found this review helpful Don't buy a sprinter van. We had trouble with our 4x4 van within 1 month. I brought in van 5 times and dealer can't find problem. The van hesitates and skips in all weather, terrains and with/without loads upon acceleration or just driving. We used a loaner sprinter van that was not a 4xr and that one skipped randomly too. Even the guy who sold us the van admitted that "Yeah, we've been having trouble with those vans". We called Mercedes Benz corporate and complained. They gave us the run around with no solutions. Now we are proceeding with a lemon law complaint with our states attorney general's office. It's been a nightmare dealing with Mercedes Benz. They know there is a problem. Report Abuse