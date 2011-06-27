Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,320
|$9,142
|$11,063
|Clean
|$7,048
|$8,807
|$10,634
|Average
|$6,502
|$8,137
|$9,774
|Rough
|$5,956
|$7,468
|$8,914
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Easy 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,254
|$7,779
|$9,390
|Clean
|$6,021
|$7,494
|$9,025
|Average
|$5,555
|$6,925
|$8,295
|Rough
|$5,089
|$6,355
|$7,566
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,713
|$12,116
|$14,652
|Clean
|$9,351
|$11,672
|$14,083
|Average
|$8,627
|$10,785
|$12,944
|Rough
|$7,903
|$9,898
|$11,805
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,048
|$8,844
|$10,738
|Clean
|$6,785
|$8,520
|$10,321
|Average
|$6,260
|$7,873
|$9,487
|Rough
|$5,734
|$7,225
|$8,652
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,482
|$8,142
|$9,891
|Clean
|$6,241
|$7,844
|$9,507
|Average
|$5,758
|$7,247
|$8,738
|Rough
|$5,274
|$6,651
|$7,970
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,644
|$7,256
|$8,948
|Clean
|$5,434
|$6,991
|$8,601
|Average
|$5,013
|$6,459
|$7,905
|Rough
|$4,593
|$5,928
|$7,210
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 C Easy 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,575
|$9,404
|$11,334
|Clean
|$7,293
|$9,059
|$10,894
|Average
|$6,728
|$8,371
|$10,013
|Rough
|$6,164
|$7,682
|$9,132
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,841
|$10,941
|$13,160
|Clean
|$8,511
|$10,541
|$12,649
|Average
|$7,852
|$9,739
|$11,626
|Rough
|$7,193
|$8,938
|$10,604
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,072
|$11,414
|$13,879
|Clean
|$8,734
|$10,996
|$13,340
|Average
|$8,058
|$10,160
|$12,262
|Rough
|$7,382
|$9,324
|$11,183
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 Retro 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,622
|$9,501
|$11,483
|Clean
|$7,338
|$9,153
|$11,037
|Average
|$6,770
|$8,457
|$10,145
|Rough
|$6,202
|$7,761
|$9,252
Estimated values
2016 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,432
|$9,198
|$11,063
|Clean
|$7,155
|$8,861
|$10,634
|Average
|$6,601
|$8,187
|$9,774
|Rough
|$6,047
|$7,514
|$8,914