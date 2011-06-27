Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® Consumer Reviews
The best car ever made
autoenthus, 02/08/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful
I have owned many high performance cars over the years, including Porsche, AMG, Viper, etc... This is by far the best performing, most solid feeling sports car I have ever owned. I absolutely love this car. I think this car is likely to disappoint someone who expects a typical Mercedes or even a typical AMG. This car, in all of its V8 breathing glory, is much more harsh than the other Mercedes and AMGs I have owned. Think more of a Viper with manners, predictability, Mercedes plush interior, and computer nannies when needed. The nannies are never too intrusive in their role, but there when I am not concentrating as I should be. That said, this is the best car I have ever owned!
