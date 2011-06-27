  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition

2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible Exterior
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible Exterior
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible Exterior
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible Profile
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible Exterior
+2

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition

MSRP$228,080
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Awesome V8 engine and exhaust note
  • luxurious interior with easy-to-use controls
  • coupe's exotic gullwing door design.

The 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition marks the end of the line for a raw and raucous supercar. With blatant power, heritage-based styling and a near flawless interior, it sets a high bar for its replacement.

Vehicle overview

When the Mercedes-Benz 300SL debuted in the early 1950s, it caused quite a stir with its gullwing doors and race-bred performance. Some 60 years later, Mercedes revived that spirit in the form of the SLS AMG. With breathtaking power from a burly V8 tucked beneath a seemingly endless hood, the SLS was an instant hit. But after a five-year run, the SLS is headed to retirement.

For its last hurrah, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT receives the "Final Edition" moniker, along with special leather upholstery, carbon-fiber exterior elements and unique wheels. Only 350 Final Edition examples will be made available worldwide. Mechanically, the SLS AMG GT Final Edition is identical to the previous year's car. It's offered as either the coupe or as a convertible, both of which are powered by a hand-built 6.3-liter V8 engine that churns out an impressive 583 horsepower. Straight-line performance is awe-inspiring, but when it comes to handling, the SLS is demanding and tricky, even for the most seasoned of drivers.

Inside, the SLS has always featured a sporty interpretation of the luxurious Mercedes interior. The two-seat cabin is covered in top-notch materials that are as enticing to the eyes as they are to the touch. Race-inspired carbon fiber and simulated suede trim elements further enhance the experience.

As the last of the breed, the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition will certainly have no shortage of wealthy suitors lining up to purchase one. For the price, however, there are other exotic coupes and roadsters that may also be considered. The all-new 2015 McLaren 650S and 2015 Lamborghini Huracan are fresher options alongside mainstays like the Aston Martin Vanquish, Bentley Continental GT Speed and Ferrari 458 Italia. But for the sheer theater and fury that supercars of this ilk provide, the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition is still one of the best for making a grand entrance (or getaway).

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition models

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition is available as either a two-seat coupe (with those unique gullwing doors) or as a roadster with conventional doors. Standard features include alloy wheels (19-inch up front and 20-inch for the rear), an exposed carbon-fiber hood, front splitter and fixed rear spoiler, a limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension dampers, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a blind spot monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

On the inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar and bolster adjustments), driver memory settings, leather upholstery, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth, voice control, a navigation system and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an iPod interface and auxiliary and USB audio jacks.

The SLS AMG roadster adds a three-layer power-folding soft top, a removable wind deflector and the AirScarf neck-level heating system.

Options include several different forged alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, various carbon-fiber exterior and interior trim pieces, AMG Performance Media (onboard telemetry that displays performance data and lap times on the COMAND screen) and an 11-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system. A variety of optional AMG "designo" packages offer numerous interior color combinations, upgraded leather and carbon-fiber or aluminum trim on the dashboard and center console.

2015 Highlights

The SLS AMG GT rides off into the sunset, as it's set to be replaced by the 2016 AMG GT. Only 350 examples of the Final Edition will be offered worldwide, and it receives a few cosmetic flourishes to distinguish itself from the previous year.

Performance & mpg

Powering the rear-wheel-drive 2015 SLS AMG GT is a 6.3-liter V8 engine that produces 583 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual mounted over the rear wheels is the only available transmission. In Edmunds testing, the Roadster version sprinted to 60 mph in only 4.0 seconds.

Fuel economy is understandably poor, with the EPA estimating only 15 mpg combined (13 city/19 highway) for either the coupe or convertible. But most other rival sports cars are similar.

Safety

Standard safety features for the SLS AMG GT include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, side airbags, side curtain airbags (the roadster substitutes these with taller side airbags), knee airbags and a blind spot monitoring system. Also standard is Mercedes-Benz's "mbrace" emergency telematics system, which includes automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location assistance, alarm notification, remote lock/unlock and a variety of other app-based services.

In Edmunds testing, an SLS AMG GT roadster with the standard brakes stopped from 60 mph in 113 feet, which is longer than normal for this class of car. In previous testing, a 2011 SLS AMG coupe with the carbon-ceramic brakes stopped from 60 mph in an exceptionally short 98 feet.

Driving

The 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition elicits a wide variety of emotions from drivers. In straight-line acceleration, startled excitement easily takes over seasoned pilots as they're pinned to the seatbacks. The massive V8 engine roars with uncommon bravado, and a quick cough and thud accompany every gearshift. In the everyday commute, the SLS is reasonably well mannered, though its abruptness does take some getting used to. By supercar standards, it's one of the more comfortable choices for longer distances. With the suspension and drive settings in comfort modes, it is far more willing to smooth over ruts and bumps.

We were lucky enough to spend nearly a year with an SLS AMG Roadster as part of our Long-Term test fleet. At the end, we were so impressed that it earned a coveted Edmunds "A" rating. But when the road begins to bend the SLS's shortcomings become apparent. The combination of abundant torque and abrupt handling characteristics at the limit make it a handful in hard cornering. Disabling the traction and stability controls is a task best left to the brave or foolhardy. It feels more like a beast tugging at its chain rather than a balanced and athletic supercar, and has a tendency to terrify drivers and passengers alike.

In any case, the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition is inspiring to drive and a fitting send-off to the model. Of course, Mercedes-Benz wouldn't simply sunset the SLS without a proper successor, and the 2016 AMG GT might not be as theatrical as the SLS, but it promises to be sharper performer at a significantly lower price.

Interior

Style has its price, and that's made evident with the SLS AMG GT coupe's famous gullwing doors. The door opening itself is fairly generous, but the wide doorsill forces passengers to slide awkwardly over it to reach their seats. Closing the doors also requires a long vertical stretch to reach. The roadster's doors are conventionally hinged, though not nearly as cool.

The SLS's interior leads most to assume that Mercedes-Benz pulled out all the stops for this special undertaking. Nearly every panel is covered in flawless leather or carbon fiber, while the diamond-stitched upholstery lends a flashy but classy impression. Switchgear is typical for current Mercedes vehicles, with a sturdy and upmarket look and feel.

Both body styles suffer from compromised outward visibility, though the roadster's small rear window and reduced headroom further obscure the view. The triple-layer fabric top does stow in a quick 11 seconds, though. The sporty seats offer an abundance of lateral support, yet are comfortable enough over long distances, but road tripping is limited by the small 6-cubic-foot trunk capacity. It takes some wrestling, but a set of golf clubs or small suitcases can fit.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all SLS AMG GT Final Edition lease offers
2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition
    2015

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    6.2L 8cyl 7AM
    MPG 13 city / 19 hwy
    Seats 2
    7-speed automated manual
    Gas
    583 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition features & specs
    Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition for sale
    2015

    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition fuel economy, so it's important to know that the SLS AMG GT Final Edition gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SLS AMG GT Final Edition has 6.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition. Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SLS AMG GT Final Edition. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SLS AMG GT Final Edition's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition?

    The least-expensive 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $228,080.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) which starts at $228,080
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition, the next question is, which SLS AMG GT Final Edition model is right for you? SLS AMG GT Final Edition variants include 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM). For a full list of SLS AMG GT Final Edition models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition

    Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition Overview

    The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition is offered in the following submodels: SLS AMG GT Final Edition Coupe, SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM), and 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition?

    Which 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Editions are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition.

    Can't find a new 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Editions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,054.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,957.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials

    Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type