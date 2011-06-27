Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition
|MSRP
|$228,080
|Dealer Price
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Awesome V8 engine and exhaust note
- luxurious interior with easy-to-use controls
- coupe's exotic gullwing door design.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
6.2L 8cyl 7AM
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|583 hp @ 6800 rpm
The least-expensive 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $228,080.
- 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) which starts at $228,080
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition Overview
The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Final Edition is offered in the following submodels: SLS AMG GT Final Edition Coupe, SLS AMG GT Final Edition Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM), and 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM).
