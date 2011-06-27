Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
One of the best used cars you can buy for price
I daily a 2007 SL 550, it is my only car. I bought about a year and a half ago with 64k miles on the car. I absolutely adore this car, it's the (almost) perfect mix of sporty and comfortable. The seats could have a bit more legroom, but I am 6'4" and I can make it work. Cargo space is sometimes an issue, but that's my fault for daily-ing a convertible. In my opinion, the design is still absolutely beautiful, I prefer it to the newer generations actually. Repairs have not been cheap, but not too bad either, pretty reliable car, I have put 22k miles on the car and have spent about 3k total on services, repairs, and tires. It's a lot of fun to drive, and has a reasonable amount of power, handles very well. The automatic folding hardtop is the dream, super quick and easy, from coupe to convertible in seconds, that's really the best thing about the car. For the price, you're getting a world class touring convertible that will still turn heads and thrill you everyday. Yes, the electronics are pretty outdated, and it doesn't even have an aux port, but as a car, it's fantastic.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
SL550 The Fast, the beautiful and the so
Just finished a 2,000 mile trip in our newly acquired 07. We drove it from Illinois to Oklahoma City, a trip that had us passing over interstate highways at 75 MPH and rolling through the backroads in Oklahoma. This amazing beast transport the passengers with a feeling of swift, solid sure footedness and capability. The engine is ferocious- at 100 MOH it is barely breathing hard. At more down to earth levels of speed it gets over 27 MPG. That's right, we saw 27.8 MPG indicated and our math upon fillup confirmed the number. The seats are nothing short of nirvana in terms of features and adjustability. The Sat Nav works well and Sirius Radio is a wonder. The SL 550 is simply word class.
Sweet ride!
Everything you want in a fun get away car! I thought I would use it for weekend jaunts through the countryside with the top down, and I do, however it turned or to be my daily driver. I hate seeing the miles rack up so quickly but I can't keep from driving it everywhere! It has without a doubt the most comfortable seats I've found. The handing is great in all situations and of course the awesome power never gets old. It never fails to turn heads no matter where I go.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride
I just bought this SL550 for my wife. What a beautiful car. She wanted a sports car and I would not let her drive my Z8 :-) This car is such a nice all around car. It had about 8K miles on it and is 2.5 years old and like another mentioned about 50% of initial MSRP. It was a certified MB so we got a additional 2 year 50K warranty on top of the existing warranty. The car is built like a tank and has plenty of power. It is no Z8 but a much better every day car and tourer and quite the luxury cruiser. We could have spent $60K on a new Corvette GS or the same on this TT&L and it was a no brainer.
sl550 saved my life
I bought my 2007 sl550 with 3800 miles on nov 5 2009 on nov 6 2009 I was hit head on by an accelerating Jeep Cherokee that turned into my lane across a double yellow line, car was totaled but I walked away with some disc and whiplash injuries. There is no doubt this car saved my life, I traded a 2004 Corvette and a 2005 slk350 to get this sl550. If I was in any other car I would have been killed. There is no doubt this car saved my life, I am buying another one and will never buy any other car. Thank you Mercedes for your build quality and crash worthiness.
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner