Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

One of the best used cars you can buy for price Alex D. , 08/08/2018 SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I daily a 2007 SL 550, it is my only car. I bought about a year and a half ago with 64k miles on the car. I absolutely adore this car, it's the (almost) perfect mix of sporty and comfortable. The seats could have a bit more legroom, but I am 6'4" and I can make it work. Cargo space is sometimes an issue, but that's my fault for daily-ing a convertible. In my opinion, the design is still absolutely beautiful, I prefer it to the newer generations actually. Repairs have not been cheap, but not too bad either, pretty reliable car, I have put 22k miles on the car and have spent about 3k total on services, repairs, and tires. It's a lot of fun to drive, and has a reasonable amount of power, handles very well. The automatic folding hardtop is the dream, super quick and easy, from coupe to convertible in seconds, that's really the best thing about the car. For the price, you're getting a world class touring convertible that will still turn heads and thrill you everyday. Yes, the electronics are pretty outdated, and it doesn't even have an aux port, but as a car, it's fantastic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SL550 The Fast, the beautiful and the so fibblefester , 06/20/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just finished a 2,000 mile trip in our newly acquired 07. We drove it from Illinois to Oklahoma City, a trip that had us passing over interstate highways at 75 MPH and rolling through the backroads in Oklahoma. This amazing beast transport the passengers with a feeling of swift, solid sure footedness and capability. The engine is ferocious- at 100 MOH it is barely breathing hard. At more down to earth levels of speed it gets over 27 MPG. That's right, we saw 27.8 MPG indicated and our math upon fillup confirmed the number. The seats are nothing short of nirvana in terms of features and adjustability. The Sat Nav works well and Sirius Radio is a wonder. The SL 550 is simply word class. Report Abuse

Sweet ride! Daniel Smith , 02/23/2016 SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Everything you want in a fun get away car! I thought I would use it for weekend jaunts through the countryside with the top down, and I do, however it turned or to be my daily driver. I hate seeing the miles rack up so quickly but I can't keep from driving it everywhere! It has without a doubt the most comfortable seats I've found. The handing is great in all situations and of course the awesome power never gets old. It never fails to turn heads no matter where I go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride Rocket , 08/31/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I just bought this SL550 for my wife. What a beautiful car. She wanted a sports car and I would not let her drive my Z8 :-) This car is such a nice all around car. It had about 8K miles on it and is 2.5 years old and like another mentioned about 50% of initial MSRP. It was a certified MB so we got a additional 2 year 50K warranty on top of the existing warranty. The car is built like a tank and has plenty of power. It is no Z8 but a much better every day car and tourer and quite the luxury cruiser. We could have spent $60K on a new Corvette GS or the same on this TT&L and it was a no brainer. Report Abuse