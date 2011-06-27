  1. Home
Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V8V12
Combined MPG141714
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg14/21 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.295.4/443.1 mi.253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG141714
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm345 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l5.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm315 hp @ 5600 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV12V8V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.1 in.177.1 in.177.1 in.
Curb weight4455 lbs.4165 lbs.4455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Red
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
