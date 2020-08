Close

Sherm's Store - Ogden / Utah

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class*For Those in the Market for a Serious Convertible Roadster at an Exciting Price Range,**This is It!**Call in or Come and Make Your Claim Today.**801-621-7177*Standard Features Include:Gloss Black in Color, Rear Wheel Drive, Convertible Soft Top, Fog Lamps, Heated Power Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Driver/Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Premium Leather Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks/Windows, A/C, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Premium Sound System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, and the Mercedes Feel that is to be Expected from this Model.We have also included our 30 Day 1000 Mile limited warranty to give you added peace of mind in your new purchase! We are a Family Owned and Operated Independent Auto Dealer that has become a household name by serving Utah from the same location for Over 47 Years! We specialize in vehicles that have had excellent care and are vehicles you will be proud to own! We agent for the majority of Credit Unions as a Preferred Dealer and we NEVER mark up your interest rate! What you qualify for is what you get! Ask around most likely someone you know has bought from us! We may be small and family owned but love being a high volume car dealership! Always Fair Prices, Only Clean Titles, Incredible Customer Service and as always with every vehicle we sell you get a fresh service, a full tank of gas, and both sets of keys! We Love Our Customers and We Love Trades! ANY YEAR MAKE OR MODEL!!!Call Us, Stop By, or Visit Us Online!Sherm's Store The Car Store3240 Washington Blvd.Ogden, Ut. 84401www.shermsstore.comsherms@shermsstore.com801-621-7177

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBFA67F8WF158367

Stock: 13019

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020