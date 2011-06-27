Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews
2003 S500
Excellent vehicle. has power style and ride. I get 24 miles/gal highway. Not good in snow. Other than regular oil change very little maintenance cost. Excellent sound and heating system. Handles well.
Straight Line Speed and Comfort
Have owned the car for about a month now and I am no sure I still love it. The straight line speed is second to none, I have driven ferraris that won't throw you back in your seat like this does. Being able to spin the rear-wheel at any speed under 50mph is incredible. Burnouts are as simple as turning off traction control and giving half throttle. However, the handling does not compare to the BMW 760Li I own. The understeer is so overwhelming it is almost dangerous, you are stunned the first time you take an off ramp at 50 and the tires begin to squeal yet the car keeps traveling in the same direction-scary. Also, driving in the rain is asking for trouble, traction control MUST stay on.
Farewell to all that
Owned the car for 3 yrs, bought used at 38,500 mi. Beautifully styled exterior and luxurious, comfy interior -- wonderful to look at and to ride in. However, I have never owned a more problematic Benz (this is my fifth). Most of the issues were electronic defects, most notably gear shift that jammed in "P" because of defective sensor, which took dealer months to figure out; A/C sensor needed replacement after a few yrs; the V-belt broke apart on the highway, causing loss of power; front-end vibration required new engine mount; air suspens. struts replaced; CD remote multi-changer stopped working -- and more. I bid farewell to the car today, more in sorrow than in anger.
2003 S430 purchased 2006; good overall value
Driving this car a routine number of miles (in my case about 130,000 mi over 10 years), the residual value of around $2000 in casual-sale value is very thin for what the value actually represents. No news flash here: at that valuation, the car is of far more use and value to me than a sale could bring and I will maintain and hold it so long as that is true. Oct. 2018 update: no significant change; this machine has been a good value long-term and the car keeps doing what one would hope at 228,000 miles- keeping on.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
S600 SuperCar
If you're looking for a large Sedan that is fun to drive, this is it! The torque is nothing less than incredible! This is not a sports car, it's a big sedan that goes 0-60 about as fast as a Ferrari. Seats are extremely comfortable. Much more so than my wife's CL500 upgraded seats. The "Keyless Go" has failed 4 times in 1.5 years. Everything else is superb. If possible, get this model over the S500. You won't be sorry. A great understated car!
