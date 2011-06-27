  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,348$1,866$2,145
Clean$1,190$1,651$1,900
Average$873$1,220$1,409
Rough$557$790$917
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,030$2,341
Clean$1,279$1,796$2,073
Average$938$1,327$1,537
Rough$598$859$1,001
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$1,791$2,081
Clean$1,105$1,585$1,843
Average$811$1,172$1,367
Rough$517$758$890
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,738$2,026
Clean$1,058$1,537$1,794
Average$777$1,136$1,330
Rough$495$736$867
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,372$1,895$2,176
Clean$1,211$1,677$1,927
Average$889$1,239$1,429
Rough$567$802$931
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,515$2,092$2,402
Clean$1,337$1,851$2,127
Average$981$1,368$1,577
Rough$626$886$1,027
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,063$2,362
Clean$1,331$1,825$2,091
Average$977$1,349$1,551
Rough$623$873$1,010
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,357$1,897$2,187
Clean$1,198$1,678$1,937
Average$879$1,240$1,436
Rough$560$803$936
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,400$1,923$2,203
Clean$1,236$1,701$1,951
Average$907$1,258$1,447
Rough$578$814$942
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Saturn S-Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Saturn S-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,678 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn S-Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Saturn S-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,678 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Saturn S-Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Saturn S-Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,678 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Saturn S-Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Saturn S-Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Saturn S-Series ranges from $560 to $2,187, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Saturn S-Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.