Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,866
|$2,145
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,651
|$1,900
|Average
|$873
|$1,220
|$1,409
|Rough
|$557
|$790
|$917
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,030
|$2,341
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,796
|$2,073
|Average
|$938
|$1,327
|$1,537
|Rough
|$598
|$859
|$1,001
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$1,791
|$2,081
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,585
|$1,843
|Average
|$811
|$1,172
|$1,367
|Rough
|$517
|$758
|$890
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,738
|$2,026
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,537
|$1,794
|Average
|$777
|$1,136
|$1,330
|Rough
|$495
|$736
|$867
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$1,895
|$2,176
|Clean
|$1,211
|$1,677
|$1,927
|Average
|$889
|$1,239
|$1,429
|Rough
|$567
|$802
|$931
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,092
|$2,402
|Clean
|$1,337
|$1,851
|$2,127
|Average
|$981
|$1,368
|$1,577
|Rough
|$626
|$886
|$1,027
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,063
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,331
|$1,825
|$2,091
|Average
|$977
|$1,349
|$1,551
|Rough
|$623
|$873
|$1,010
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$1,897
|$2,187
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,678
|$1,937
|Average
|$879
|$1,240
|$1,436
|Rough
|$560
|$803
|$936
Estimated values
1999 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$1,923
|$2,203
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,701
|$1,951
|Average
|$907
|$1,258
|$1,447
|Rough
|$578
|$814
|$942