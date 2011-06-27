Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

fantastic, safe, comfortable people hauler. Reliability issues fgxtom , 07/01/2013 71 of 74 people found this review helpful I love this car. We took it on a 4000 mile family rip a month after buying it. It is the most comfortable people hauler I have ever driven or ridden in. For people hauling it can not be topped. It gets fair mileage. I had the Yakima swingman 4 bike rack on it with 4 large bikes. We still averaged 25 mpg at 70 to 75 mph. As I said this thing hauls people, but it has little room for luggage. You will either need a cargo hauler, or the carry all for a receiver. We crammed our stuff in duffle bags for our 7 day trip. Report Abuse

Superior Safety, Excellent Economy, Comfort for Six. rclasscdi , 05/27/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I researched every vehicle that would seat 6 adults. The rear seats in most SUVs do not accommodate adults. In contrast, the R-class rear seats are perfectly comfortable and roomy for full-sized adults. The only vehicles that equal the R-class for access and comfort for 6 adults are minivans. The diesel engine is amazing. We get 28-30 mpg on trips. Power is plentiful, except from a dead stop, due to minor turbo lag. If you plan to dart away from each stop light, then go with the R500. Otherwise, you will love the CDI and the additional 10+ mpg. Ultimately I chose the R-class because it had the best combination of safety, luxury features and comfortable room for 6 adults. Report Abuse

Plagued with problems. Lou , 06/07/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Nice car, purchased it for the Diesel engine and 6 passenger capacity. Overall, experience has been poor during and out of warranty. Engine stopped completely at highway speed on 3 separate occasions. 1st time was fuel pump, second time fuel sending unit and third time was crankshaft sensor. Seems like this model has problems with electrical (replace light bulbs every 2 - 3 months), airmatic suspension goes into error mode. We have spent over 6K$ in repairs since the car has been out of warranty. Unfortunately this is one purchase decision that I regret making. Report Abuse

You Bought a What? guyspat , 01/02/2007 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Telling friends and family about this car is difficult but once they see it or ride in it they are impressed. In fact, I get looks of disbelief when I tell them that it is a diesel. Report Abuse