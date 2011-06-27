Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Total Seating
|7
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/23 mpg
|21/24 mpg
|21/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.0/425.5 mi.
|388.5/444.0 mi.
|388.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|no
|no
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|front head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Premium Safety Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Interior Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Exterior Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Lane Keeping Assist Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|ECO Start/Stop Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Safety Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Blind Spot Assist Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver Efficiency Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver Comfort Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Electric Sliding Door Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Multi-Function Wheel/Premium Display Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Additional Battery Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Enhanced AC Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Safety w/Parktronic Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Refrigeration Prep Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Cargo Protection Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Utility Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|5 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|no
|no
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Premium Overhead Control Panel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Cargo Area Luggage Net- Floor to Ceiling
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cruise Control
|yes
|yes
|no
|Becker Map Pilot
|yes
|yes
|no
|Incomplete Vehicle (4th Seat Rail)
|yes
|no
|no
|Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Chrome Accents
|yes
|yes
|no
|Smoker Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Carpet
|yes
|no
|no
|Parametric Special Module (PSM)
|yes
|yes
|no
|5-Seat Configuration
|yes
|no
|no
|8-Seat Face-to-Face Seat Configuration
|yes
|no
|no
|Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|yes
|no
|8-Seat Configuration
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Liftgate Courtesy Light
|yes
|no
|no
|Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Storage Tray, Lower Console
|yes
|yes
|no
|Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading
|no
|yes
|no
|LED Light Strip in Rear Compartment
|no
|yes
|no
|Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartment
|no
|yes
|no
|Sidewalls/Rear Doors Full Height Plastic Paneling
|no
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Remote Opening/Closing of Windows
|no
|yes
|no
|Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Area
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Footwell Lighting
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Rear View Mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading, Window and Rear Entry Assist Grip
|no
|yes
|no
|Floor Cargo Lashing Rails
|no
|yes
|no
|Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Line
|no
|yes
|no
|Cargo Straps, D-Rings
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|62.2 in.
|Front leg room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Rear head room
|41.4 in.
|no
|no
|Rear hip Room
|65.5 in.
|no
|no
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|no
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|no
|no
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|no
|no
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|no
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trim
|yes
|yes
|no
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|yes
|no
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Cargo Door Premium Trim
|yes
|no
|no
|Backup Alarm
|yes
|yes
|no
|Full Wheel Covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Color
|yes
|yes
|no
|17" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bumpers Primed for Painting
|yes
|yes
|no
|3-Button Key Fob
|yes
|yes
|no
|17" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Window
|no
|yes
|no
|180 Degree Opening Rear Doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Window
|no
|yes
|no
|Black Tinting for Rear Windows
|no
|yes
|no
|Sliding Door, Driver's Side
|no
|yes
|no
|Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washers
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Maximum cargo capacity
|186.0 cu.ft.
|183.0 cu.ft.
|186.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|202.4 in.
|202.4 in.
|202.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4850 lbs.
|no
|4222 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6724 lbs.
|6724 lbs.
|6724 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.0 cu.ft.
|183.0 cu.ft.
|186.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.8 in.
|4.4 in.
|3.8 in.
|Height
|74.4 in.
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1874 lbs.
|2502 lbs.
|2502 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|126.0 in.
|126.0 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|75.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|225/55R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
