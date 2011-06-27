  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating722
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg21/24 mpg21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/425.5 mi.388.5/444.0 mi.388.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm208 hp @ 5500 rpm208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.36.4 ft.36.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 rear headrestsyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
child seat anchorsyesnono
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesnono
front head airbagsnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Premium Safety Packageyesyesno
Premium Interior Packageyesnono
Premium Exterior Packageyesyesno
Lane Keeping Assist Packageyesyesno
ECO Start/Stop Packageyesyesno
Safety Packageyesyesno
Cold Weather Packageyesyesno
Blind Spot Assist Packageyesyesno
Driver Efficiency Packageyesyesno
Driver Comfort Packageyesyesno
Electric Sliding Door Packageyesnono
Multi-Function Wheel/Premium Display Packageyesyesno
Additional Battery Packageyesyesno
Enhanced AC Packageyesnono
Premium Safety w/Parktronic Packageyesyesno
Refrigeration Prep Packagenoyesno
Cargo Protection Packagenoyesno
Utility Packagenonoyes
Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
9 total speakersyesnono
5 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesnono
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesnono
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Premium Overhead Control Panelyesyesno
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyesyesno
Rear Cargo Area Luggage Net- Floor to Ceilingyesnono
Passenger Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyesyesno
Cruise Controlyesyesno
Becker Map Pilotyesyesno
Incomplete Vehicle (4th Seat Rail)yesnono
Reading Lights for Front Overhead Control Panelyesyesno
Interior Chrome Accentsyesyesno
Smoker Packageyesyesno
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyesyesno
Rear Carpetyesnono
Parametric Special Module (PSM)yesyesno
5-Seat Configurationyesnono
8-Seat Face-to-Face Seat Configurationyesnono
Automatic Climate Controlyesyesno
8-Seat Configurationyesnono
Rear Liftgate Courtesy Lightyesnono
Pre-Installation Becker Map Pilot Navigation Systemyesyesno
Driver Comfort Seat w/Lumbar Supportyesyesno
Storage Tray, Lower Consoleyesyesno
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loadingnoyesno
LED Light Strip in Rear Compartmentnoyesno
Warm/Cool Air Duct to Rear Compartmentnoyesno
Sidewalls/Rear Doors Full Height Plastic Panelingnoyesno
Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsnoyesno
Body Builder Connector Under Driver's Seatnoyesno
Remote Opening/Closing of Windowsnoyesno
Waist-Level Composite Paneling in Cargo Areanoyesno
Front Footwell Lightingnoyesno
Interior Rear View Mirrornoyesno
Partition w/Cutout for Extended Loading, Window and Rear Entry Assist Gripnoyesno
Floor Cargo Lashing Railsnoyesno
Cargo Lashing Rails, Waist Linenoyesno
Cargo Straps, D-Ringsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Rear head room41.4 in.nono
Rear hip Room65.5 in.nono
Rear leg room35.8 in.nono
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.nono
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesnono
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Single Flip-Up Tailgate w/Hardboard Trimyesyesno
Black Roof Railsyesyesno
Trailer Hitchyesyesno
Rear Cargo Door Premium Trimyesnono
Backup Alarmyesyesno
Full Wheel Coversyesyesno
Bumpers Painted in Vehicle Coloryesyesno
17" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesyesno
Bumpers Primed for Paintingyesyesno
3-Button Key Fobyesyesno
17" 20-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesyesno
Driver Side 2nd Row Fixed Windownoyesno
180 Degree Opening Rear Doorsnoyesno
Passenger Side 2nd Row Fixed Windownoyesno
Black Tinting for Rear Windowsnoyesno
Sliding Door, Driver's Sidenoyesno
Heated Windows, Rear Doors and Wipers/Washersnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Maximum cargo capacity186.0 cu.ft.183.0 cu.ft.186.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.202.4 in.202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4850 lbs.no4222 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.6724 lbs.6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.183.0 cu.ft.186.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.8 in.4.4 in.3.8 in.
Height74.4 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Maximum payload1874 lbs.2502 lbs.2502 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.126.0 in.126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Mountain Crystal White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Gray
  • Mountain Crystal White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Jupiter Red
  • Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Black, leatherette
  • Tunja Black, cloth
  • Tunja Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
225/55R17 tiresyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,900
Starting MSRP
$29,950
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
