Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Good but has hidden issues
Purchased a used 2011 ML350 Bluetec with 65,000 miles for about $30,000 with taxes. Same day troubles began. Check engine came on and I opened a bar tab at the dealership. Local shop replaced the Nox sensor ($700) and said that there is a possibility of a bad valve body. Reset was performed with hope it doesn't come back but shortly after a 45 miles drive check engine came on. Only MB dealer can fix a valve body and they did for about $2,400. Took a 1000 miles road trip with no issues until 3 weeks later. Check engine again and new code P20BE1B, reductant heater performance, possible $1,200 fix. Mechanic reset the code and said to drive it and see if code comes back. To be continued...
Great MPG 31.1
Great MPG, I got up to 31.1mpg, but meticulous maintenance, watch for turbos leaking oil. More powerful than gasoline counterpart ML350.
Amazing
Many improvements and changes since my 02 ML-320. Averaging 28.4 mpg combined driving for first 1400 miles. For highway driving- 29.7 mpg. GPS shows where ULSD Diesel stations are located. Good safety features- Transmission will go to park (P) if you open the door. Doors have reflectors so if the door is open in dark, will reflect when hit by other light source. Actually is lighter than 02 ML, and a little longer. Very well done.
