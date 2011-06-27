Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

lrogalski , 06/13/2014

93 of 103 people found this review helpful

Purchased a used 2011 ML350 Bluetec with 65,000 miles for about $30,000 with taxes. Same day troubles began. Check engine came on and I opened a bar tab at the dealership. Local shop replaced the Nox sensor ($700) and said that there is a possibility of a bad valve body. Reset was performed with hope it doesn't come back but shortly after a 45 miles drive check engine came on. Only MB dealer can fix a valve body and they did for about $2,400. Took a 1000 miles road trip with no issues until 3 weeks later. Check engine again and new code P20BE1B, reductant heater performance, possible $1,200 fix. Mechanic reset the code and said to drive it and see if code comes back. To be continued...