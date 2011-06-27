Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 65 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$121,815
|$124,407
|$127,316
|Clean
|$118,613
|$121,104
|$123,839
|Average
|$112,209
|$114,499
|$116,884
|Rough
|$105,805
|$107,894
|$109,930
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$93,943
|$98,087
|$102,574
|Clean
|$91,474
|$95,483
|$99,773
|Average
|$86,535
|$90,275
|$94,169
|Rough
|$81,596
|$85,068
|$88,566
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4x4 Squared 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$165,617
|$169,141
|$173,097
|Clean
|$161,264
|$164,651
|$168,369
|Average
|$152,557
|$155,671
|$158,914
|Rough
|$143,850
|$146,691
|$149,458
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$80,910
|$85,367
|$90,160
|Clean
|$78,783
|$83,101
|$87,698
|Average
|$74,529
|$78,569
|$82,773
|Rough
|$70,276
|$74,036
|$77,848