Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,409
|$22,681
|$25,255
|Clean
|$19,873
|$22,088
|$24,594
|Average
|$18,800
|$20,902
|$23,273
|Rough
|$17,728
|$19,715
|$21,951
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,008
|$23,347
|$25,996
|Clean
|$20,456
|$22,736
|$25,316
|Average
|$19,352
|$21,515
|$23,955
|Rough
|$18,248
|$20,293
|$22,595
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,646
|$34,059
|$37,922
|Clean
|$29,841
|$33,168
|$36,930
|Average
|$28,231
|$31,386
|$34,945
|Rough
|$26,621
|$29,604
|$32,960