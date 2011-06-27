Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,036
|$6,284
|$7,584
|Clean
|$3,708
|$5,777
|$6,950
|Average
|$3,053
|$4,762
|$5,683
|Rough
|$2,397
|$3,747
|$4,416
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,124
|$6,411
|$7,733
|Clean
|$3,789
|$5,893
|$7,087
|Average
|$3,119
|$4,858
|$5,794
|Rough
|$2,449
|$3,822
|$4,502
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,051
|$5,434
|$6,252
|Clean
|$3,722
|$4,995
|$5,730
|Average
|$3,063
|$4,117
|$4,685
|Rough
|$2,405
|$3,240
|$3,640
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,418
|$6,301
|$7,401
|Clean
|$4,059
|$5,792
|$6,783
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,774
|$5,546
|Rough
|$2,623
|$3,757
|$4,309
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,891
|$6,558
|$7,546
|Clean
|$4,494
|$6,028
|$6,915
|Average
|$3,699
|$4,969
|$5,654
|Rough
|$2,904
|$3,910
|$4,393
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,910
|$5,793
|$6,890
|Clean
|$3,592
|$5,326
|$6,314
|Average
|$2,957
|$4,390
|$5,163
|Rough
|$2,321
|$3,454
|$4,011
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,341
|$5,350
|$6,509
|Clean
|$3,070
|$4,918
|$5,965
|Average
|$2,527
|$4,054
|$4,877
|Rough
|$1,984
|$3,190
|$3,790
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,361
|$6,457
|$7,675
|Clean
|$4,007
|$5,935
|$7,034
|Average
|$3,298
|$4,892
|$5,751
|Rough
|$2,590
|$3,849
|$4,469