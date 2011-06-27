  1. Home
2008 Mazda RX-8 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,036$6,284$7,584
Clean$3,708$5,777$6,950
Average$3,053$4,762$5,683
Rough$2,397$3,747$4,416
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 40th Anniversary 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,124$6,411$7,733
Clean$3,789$5,893$7,087
Average$3,119$4,858$5,794
Rough$2,449$3,822$4,502
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,051$5,434$6,252
Clean$3,722$4,995$5,730
Average$3,063$4,117$4,685
Rough$2,405$3,240$3,640
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,418$6,301$7,401
Clean$4,059$5,792$6,783
Average$3,341$4,774$5,546
Rough$2,623$3,757$4,309
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,891$6,558$7,546
Clean$4,494$6,028$6,915
Average$3,699$4,969$5,654
Rough$2,904$3,910$4,393
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,910$5,793$6,890
Clean$3,592$5,326$6,314
Average$2,957$4,390$5,163
Rough$2,321$3,454$4,011
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,341$5,350$6,509
Clean$3,070$4,918$5,965
Average$2,527$4,054$4,877
Rough$1,984$3,190$3,790
Estimated values
2008 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,361$6,457$7,675
Clean$4,007$5,935$7,034
Average$3,298$4,892$5,751
Rough$2,590$3,849$4,469
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Mazda RX-8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,995 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Mazda RX-8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Mazda RX-8 and see how it feels. Learn more
