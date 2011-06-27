Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Cabriolet (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,342
|$4,932
|$5,817
|Clean
|$2,980
|$4,407
|$5,196
|Average
|$2,254
|$3,357
|$3,952
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,308
|$2,708
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,324
|$3,372
|$3,956
|Clean
|$2,072
|$3,013
|$3,533
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,295
|$2,688
|Rough
|$1,062
|$1,578
|$1,842
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,560
|$4,233
|Clean
|$2,098
|$3,182
|$3,781
|Average
|$1,587
|$2,424
|$2,876
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,666
|$1,971
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,243
|$6,286
|$7,424
|Clean
|$3,782
|$5,617
|$6,631
|Average
|$2,861
|$4,279
|$5,044
|Rough
|$1,940
|$2,941
|$3,456
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,802
|$4,579
|$5,562
|Clean
|$2,498
|$4,091
|$4,968
|Average
|$1,890
|$3,117
|$3,778
|Rough
|$1,281
|$2,142
|$2,589