Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,488
|$8,105
|$9,126
|Clean
|$6,120
|$7,635
|$8,573
|Average
|$5,383
|$6,694
|$7,466
|Rough
|$4,646
|$5,754
|$6,359
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL320 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,341
|$7,936
|$8,943
|Clean
|$5,981
|$7,475
|$8,401
|Average
|$5,260
|$6,555
|$7,316
|Rough
|$4,540
|$5,634
|$6,231
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,931
|$11,267
|$12,738
|Clean
|$8,423
|$10,613
|$11,965
|Average
|$7,409
|$9,306
|$10,420
|Rough
|$6,395
|$7,999
|$8,875