Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,582
|$24,236
|$27,519
|Clean
|$18,049
|$22,342
|$25,357
|Average
|$14,984
|$18,553
|$21,034
|Rough
|$11,919
|$14,765
|$16,711
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,476
|$15,907
|$18,325
|Clean
|$11,500
|$14,664
|$16,886
|Average
|$9,547
|$12,178
|$14,007
|Rough
|$7,594
|$9,691
|$11,128