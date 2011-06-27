Estimated values
2010 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,525
|$5,579
|$6,972
|Clean
|$3,286
|$5,199
|$6,475
|Average
|$2,808
|$4,438
|$5,481
|Rough
|$2,329
|$3,677
|$4,486
