Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,533
|$28,980
|$32,430
|Clean
|$22,197
|$27,299
|$30,463
|Average
|$19,524
|$23,937
|$26,529
|Rough
|$16,851
|$20,574
|$22,595
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,771
|$35,216
|$39,304
|Clean
|$27,137
|$33,173
|$36,920
|Average
|$23,869
|$29,087
|$32,152
|Rough
|$20,601
|$25,002
|$27,384