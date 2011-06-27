Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
I Love My Car But...
I Love my Car. We are around 110000 miles now. Over all I love everything about my car except I always need to fix it. My car lock needed to be fixed, that was $1000 Seals around the doors are cracking. Chrome trim around cup holders are peeling. Buttons are wearing off. Middle console it scratching. Basically anything plastic will and has fallen apart. I know it sounds all horrible but my car in almost mint condition and all these things are things only I would notice since I detail my car daily but the fact is I have noticed. I've spent $3000 in maintenance this year. Over all I love my car it handles well, I feel special driving it. But if you don't have the extra cash I'd say pass.
Good little car
Good car. Very reliable. Bought with 8k mikes in 2011. Now have 90k. Never had anything other than oil changes done to it. I do NOT recommend the 20 inch wheels. They go through tires fast. Needs more storage. Don't like the angle of the backseat. Also don't like the curve of the backseat next to the door. Makes it hard for car seats to properly fit. It gets good mpg in flatter terrain. But in the small mountains of Arkansas, I'm getting about 9mpg. It's a great compact SUV, very capable. Having to get rid of it due to my child needing more legroom. Would buy again if they could upgrade storage and me the backseat larger.
Fell Apart
Still a nice looking vehicle. Has the chrome 20" wheels updated headlights and door sill lights. But... @60,000 Miles, Repairs needed Differential leaks $4600.00 New Motor Mounts $2600.00 Trans axle Leak $1500.00 Seats are not real leather and have fallen apart. Uses a lot of gas and the tires are lasting about 30k.
2010 with 64k has been a Great Car
We bought a 2010 with 28k and 2-years on it. Everything has been great. The only issue we've had existed when we bought it -- a worn "arm" in the front-end steering. The cost was relatively low to repair -- I think $150. No other repairs or problems to report. I have used MB to performed the 50k and 60k service, which was pricey and probably not worth the cost, but work keeps me busy and don't have time or the interest to mess with it. My wife loves the car and I have to admit that I really enjoy zipping around in it, too. It has great acceleration and turns on a dime. Getting in/out of our side-enterence garage is a piece of cake!! We'll probably buy a low-miles 2015 in another few years.
Two years later and still loving it!
We have driven it 14,000 miles so far over the past two years-it has been flawless in every way. Feels solid like it was carved out of one piece of steel, handles great and looks terrific. Average about 19mpg in town-highway is a better.
