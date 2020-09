2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 63 Consumer Reviews

Doug Drinnan , 05/17/2020 AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

On wet roads at slow speed the a g c 63 clunks around bens like rims on metal the clunking noise is loud and feels unsafe .I paid $167 k for a car that scrubs out tiers by 15000 k .The vehicle feels like a car with broken steering linkages and faulty shockers .Frankly the worst design fault I have ever encountered I have done 9000 k taken it back 3 times only to be told thats how it is .I know I will burn $60 k but I am going back to an Audi