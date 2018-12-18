2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 63
Which GLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Balance of comfort and performance makes it an appealing daily driver
- Elegant design inside and out gives it a true luxury appearance
- Plenty of room for adult-size passengers in back
- Solid fuel economy from the standard four-cylinder engine
- Technology interface isn't always easy to use
- Heated front seats and a household power outlet are now standard
- Off-Road Engineering package and tri-zone climate control now available
- Part of the first Mercedes-Benz GLC generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating8.4 / 10
We expect a lot from the luxury crossover SUV class. These vehicles have to deliver on all the practical stuff that shoppers need, such as cargo capacity, passenger space and safety features. They also have to meet expectations for luxury, including high levels of comfort, a well-crafted interior, and plenty of high-tech features and performance. Pitted against all this, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC easily sets the standard.
Even the entry-level GLC 300 is appealing. It comes with a respectable number of standard features and a classy interior design. If you desire more power, Mercedes happily obliges with the 362-horsepower AMG GLC 43 or the ridiculously potent 469-hp AMG GLC 63. There's also a plug-in hybrid version, the GLE 350e. Of course, Mercedes offers an extensive choice of options and packages to further tailor your GLC to your particular needs and aesthetics.
In a class that includes all-stars such as the Audi Q5, Acura RDX, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Porsche Macan, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC stands tall. In most cases, you'll have to pay more for the experience. But if you're shopping in this segment, the GLC easily justifies its cost.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for this year.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a small luxury crossover SUV with seating for five. It's offered in four trim levels that align with engine choice. Most buyers will select the four-cylinder GLC 300 since it's the most affordable and can be ordered with a wide range of luxury and safety enhancements. There's also the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid that pairs the four-cylinder with an electric motor. Performance enthusiasts will enjoy the AMG GLC 43's turbocharged V6, while the AMG GLC 63 turns up the wick even more with a turbocharged V8.
Note that though the GLC 300 comes with standard rear-wheel drive and offers all-wheel drive (called 4Matic) as an option, the rest of the lineup comes with all-wheel drive. The GLC 350e uses a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the other models use a nine-speed automatic.
The base GLC 300 comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), 18-inch wheels, roof rails, adaptive suspension damping (not driver-selectable), a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors (with auto-dimming on the driver side) and automatic wipers. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable steering wheel, adjustable drive settings, a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats, 40/20/40-split power-folding rear seats, a 115-volt household power outlet, simulated-leather upholstery (MB-Tex), and keyless ignition.
Tech features include a 7-inch infotainment display, Mbrace Connect (which includes smartphone app integration), two USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system with HD radio and a media player interface. On the safety front, you also get forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and a driver attention monitor.
Select the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid, and an electric motor and battery pack will be paired to the four-cylinder for a combined 320 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. 4Matic AWD is standard. Electric-only range is estimated to be just 10 miles, however. After that, the 350e is rated at 25 mpg combined. A fuel miser, it's not. Otherwise, it's similarly equipped to the GLC 300.
The AMG GLC 43 is quite different from the above two trims. In addition to a potent turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), the GLC 43 is further equipped with 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned air suspension, upgraded brakes, a sport steering wheel, the contents of the GLC 300's Premium package (blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition and entry, and satellite radio), simulated-suede seat inserts, and dash and door trim finished in MB-Tex.
The most exciting trim is the AMG GLC 63. Besides its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft), you also get further upgraded brakes, LED headlights, a mechanical limited-slip differential, variable torque distribution for the all-wheel-drive system, and a 14-speaker premium Burmester surround-sound system.
Some features on the upper trims can be ordered on lower trims, though most extras are grouped into packages that are available across the GLC lineup. We would recommend that buyers strongly consider the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and front and rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking. It also adds the contents of the Premium package to the GLC 300. Not only are they worthwhile safety benefits, but they are better executed than most.
There's also the Advanced Parking Assist package. It includes a surround-view parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parking system and a hands-free liftgate. For the ultimate night cruiser, check out the Exterior Lighting package, which adds adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control. The Off-Road Engineering package (GLC 300 4Matic only) includes multiple off-road vehicle settings, hill descent control, an underbody guard, and a special off-roading setting for the headlights when the Exterior Lighting package is also selected.
For the techies out there, a Multimedia package is offered with a navigation system, touchpad controller and an 8.4-inch central display screen. There's also an option that bundles Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but note that it's incompatible with the Multimedia or Driver Assistance package.
Some features in the above packages can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are a number of separate items that buyers might also want to add. Styling upgrades include 21-inch wheels; the Night package, which brings glossy-black exterior elements; and the AMG Line, which is available for GLC 300 only and adds interior and exterior appearance modifications, a flat-bottom steering wheel and the GLC 43's upgraded brakes.
Luxury enhancements are also available, such as tri-zone climate control, a cabin fragrance and air purification system, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, rear side-window shades, various trim accents, and multiple premium leather upholsteries (paired with adjustable passenger thigh support and memory settings). A performance exhaust system is available exclusively for AMG models.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current GLC has received some revisions, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Our findings remain applicable to this year's GLC, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
On wet roads at slow speed the a g c 63 clunks around bens like rims on metal the clunking noise is loud and feels unsafe .I paid $167 k for a car that scrubs out tiers by 15000 k .The vehicle feels like a car with broken steering linkages and faulty shockers .Frankly the worst design fault I have ever encountered I have done 9000 k taken it back 3 times only to be told thats how it is .I know I will burn $60 k but I am going back to an Audi
Features & Specs
|AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$70,800
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLC-Class safety features:
- Parktronic with Active Park Assist
- Guides the GLC into an available parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
- Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Detection
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.
- Attention Assist
- Measures driver engagement with the vehicle to determine if the driver needs to rest. Alerts the driver via the information display.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. BMW X3
The X3 is the closest rival to the GLC and has many of the same benefits. Both the BMW and the Benz provide plenty of passenger space and a long list of customization options. The X3 has the edge for its larger cargo space and more features for the money, while the Mercedes will likely seem like the more elegant, luxurious choice.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. Audi Q5
The Q5 lineup isn't nearly as diverse as the GLC, but the one engine choice is more than capable and all-wheel drive is standard. There is a sportier alternative in the SQ5, though. The GLC is biased more toward a traditional interpretation of luxury while the Q5 has a more modern look and feel. The Audi doesn't have the largest cargo space in the class but still can hold quite a bit more than the Benz.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar F-Pace is a bit of an outlier in this class because it's slightly larger and pricier. Like the GLC, it has engine choices from mild to wild, but Jaguar also offers a fuel-efficient diesel alternative. Despite its slightly larger footprint, the F-Pace performs like a much smaller vehicle. Other benefits include sleek styling and a much larger cargo space.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class:
- Heated front seats and a household power outlet are now standard
- Off-Road Engineering package and tri-zone climate control now available
- Part of the first Mercedes-Benz GLC generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $70,800.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $70,800
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?
