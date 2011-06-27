  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2012 GL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Engine TypeGasDieselGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG151914
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg17/21 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.448.8/554.4 mi.316.8/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG151914
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Diesel fuelPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm400 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l3.0 l5.5 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6000 rpm210 hp @ 3400 rpm382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Valves322432
Base engine typeGasDieselGas
Valve timingVariablenoVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V8
direct injectionnoyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
cornering lightsnonoyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Appearance Packageyesnono
Accessory Chrome Packageyesyesyes
Lighting Packageyesyesno
Full Leather Seating Packageyesyesno
Premium 2 Packageyesyesno
3-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/Rear A/Cyesyesno
Premium 1 Packageyesyesno
Enhanced Off-Road Package (SPC)yesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
8 total speakersyesyesno
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
video monitoryesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
DVD playeryesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnonoyes
rear volume controlsnonoyes
610 watts stereo outputnonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
12 total speakersnonoyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
first aid kityesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consolenonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsnonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnonoyes
12V rear and 12V and 115V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Infrared-Reflecting Glass (SPC)yesyesno
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Rear-Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Heated/Ventilated Front Seatsyesyesno
Multicontour Seat - Front Left (SPC)yesyesno
Pre-Wiring for Rear-Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Multicontour Seat - Front Right (SPC)yesyesno
Heated Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesyesno
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
10 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
10 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Front & Rear Body Skid Plates (SPC)yesnoyes
Keyless Goyesyesno
Heated Windshield Washer Reservoir (SPC)yesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Running Boards w/Rubber Studsyesyesno
Roof Crossbars (Chrome)yesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Front track65.0 in.65.0 in.65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.3 cu.ft.83.3 cu.ft.83.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5346 lbs.5512 lbs.5545 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.no0.37 cd.
Length200.7 in.200.7 in.200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.121.1 in.121.1 in.
Width78.3 in.78.3 in.78.3 in.
Rear track65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Black (SPC), leather
  • Cashmere/Black (SPC), leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash/Black (SPC), leather
  • Cashmere/Black (SPC), leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash/Black (SPC), leather
  • Cashmere/Black (SPC), leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
inside mounted spare tireyesnoyes
275/50R H tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Run flat tiresnoyesno
275/50R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
295/40R21 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,570
Starting MSRP
$61,570
Starting MSRP
$85,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
